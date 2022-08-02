One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries

Read on abcnews4.com
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
WYFF4.com
Man who shot, killed family in North Carolina was shot, killed by deputies, officials say
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man shot and killed his parents and his sister and then he was shot and killed by deputies, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. Authorities in Yancey County said they got a call about 4:30 p.m. Monday about shots...
kiss951.com
Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries
Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
abcnews4.com
Reward increased amid investigation into hit-and-run death of 'Outer Banks' cast member
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry has increased the reward being offered to help solve the hit-and-run incident that killed an "Outer Banks" cast member. On Wednesday, authorities shared that CrimeStoppers had brought the reward to $8,999 following the death of 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings on...
abcnews4.com
SC family announces lawsuit following the death of a man in custody at Alvin S. Glenn
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The family of 27-year-old Lason Butler has filed a lawsuit against the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his death while in custody at Alvin S. Glenn. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. Butler was found dead in his cell...
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
1 dead, another dealing with life-threatening injuries after Fayetteville shooting
Officers were sent to a Travelodge located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road in reference to a shooting that took place at 3:15 a.m where they found one person dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital.
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
WITN
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
WRAL
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native.
abcnews4.com
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According...
'It's very much an invasion.' Racist graffiti painted on signs, driveway in south Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh community says they're furious after a racial slur was painted on a driveway. Matt Moore says he woke up to find "[Expletive] Lives Don't Matter" written on his property. Now, neighbors in the Renaissance Park community are calling for accountability and the culprits to...
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. nature preserve, site of the worst onshore fuel spill in the U.S., still closed 2 years later
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Oehler Nature Preserve sits on a clean, winding two-lane road just north of Charlotte. Subdivisions with new single-family homes surround one side. The North Prong Clark Creek runs along the back of the wooded preserves. Along the road, there are signs of construction. Orange cones and flags, some equipment is visible around the gravel access roads. Signs along the front of the preserve read: “Closed to the public.”
WYFF4.com
Navy seaman from North Carolina lost overboard, U.S. Navy confirms
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A native North Carolina seaman was lost overboard in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. David "Dee" Spearman was assigned to USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and was lost overboard on Monday while operating in the Baltic Sea. Spearman reported to Arleigh Burke in...
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
