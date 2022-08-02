Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Urge Atlanta City Council To Reject Ordinance That Aims To Reduce Nightlife Crime

Read on atlantadailyworld.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Wade in the Water DocumentaryShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Killer Mike blasts Atlanta City Council, says policy will harm city's nightlife
Killer Mike, an artist from Atlanta, was advocating for business owners in the city who feel new policies to address so-called "nuisance" businesses and reduce crime in the city. Rapper and Atlanta business owner 2 Chains introduced him.
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
City of Atlanta proposes temporary lease of its jail space to Fulton County to prevent overcrowding
Atlanta — Changes could be on the way to help alleviate severe overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail. On Monday, the city council heard a proposal that would move hundreds of inmates from the county to the mostly-unused Atlanta City Detention Center. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke with some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theporchpress.com
Local Apartment Complexes Targeted by Prosecutors
Atlanta and Fulton County prosecutors have named 43 complexes in different parts of town citing persistently dangerous and unhealthy apartments. Some have been designated a top priority including 3 in or very near the border of the Porch Press area. One is Forest Cove Apartments on New Town Circle at the southern edge of the SAND neighborhood off of Constitution. This complex has been in the news a lot over the past few years for crime most recently for the shooting of 5 people in the condemned complex. Another troubled complex is Martin Street Plaza on Georgia Avenue near the western edge of Grant Park. Trestletree Village named for the railroad trestle on the beltline as it crosses United Avenue in the center of NPU-W.
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
City of Atlanta plans to lease jail space to Fulton County
The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have reached an agreement for the city to temporarily lease up to 700 beds from the Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate overcrowding in the Fulton County Jail and other facilities. Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced the ordinance for the four-year agreement at the Aug. 1 meeting. Both […] The post City of Atlanta plans to lease jail space to Fulton County appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces $3.5 million Grant Program to Assist Atlanta Small Businesses and Property Owners
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces $3.5 million Grant Program to Assist Atlanta Small Businesses and Property Owners. ATLANTA—Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million grant program to support local small businesses in Atlanta. Through the Commercial Property Improvement Grant program (CPIG), small business owners are eligible to apply for grants of up to $50,000 for exterior and interior enhancements to their business.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Atlanta lawmakers introduce legislation to protect ‘legacy’ business
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some city leaders are pushing to “Keep Atlanta, Atlanta” by protecting the city’s oldest businesses. In a resolution introduced August 1, Atlanta City Councilmembers Jason Dozier, Matt Westmoreland, and Jason Winston took the first steps to create a program to protect and preserve legacy Atlanta-based businesses. The legislation asks Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest ATL to conduct a feasibility study of legacy business programs in other cities, with the goal of creating a similar program to protect businesses in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
2014 'Guns Everywhere' law was controversial, but didn't appear to spike shooting rate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Georgia gun law enacted eight years ago, cited as the reason for this week’s surprise cancellation of Music Midtown, required public parks to be among the places legal gun owners were allowed to carry firearms. Opponents of that law said it would spike gun violence,...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
CBS 46
Atlanta officials want to mandate cameras at all gas stations to fight crime
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High prices at the pump are one concern, the other is becoming a growing trend here in metro Atlanta. “I see it everywhere I go,” Atlanta resident Art Skrine said. Crime scenes have become all too familiar at local gas stations. It’s one reason Atlanta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saportareport.com
Homing in on Programs to Help Address Homelessness in Buckhead
By Jim Durrett, President of the Buckhead Coalition and Executive Director of the Buckhead CID, and Adam Mathes, President of Prime Power Services and Chair of Buckhead Coalition Committee on Homelessness. Several times every month, we are asked essentially the same questions by individuals from all walks of life: “Can’t...
What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?
All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
Comments / 0