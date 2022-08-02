Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Urge Atlanta City Council To Reject Ordinance That Aims To Reduce Nightlife Crime

Atlanta and Fulton County prosecutors have named 43 complexes in different parts of town citing persistently dangerous and unhealthy apartments. Some have been designated a top priority including 3 in or very near the border of the Porch Press area. One is Forest Cove Apartments on New Town Circle at the southern edge of the SAND neighborhood off of Constitution. This complex has been in the news a lot over the past few years for crime most recently for the shooting of 5 people in the condemned complex. Another troubled complex is Martin Street Plaza on Georgia Avenue near the western edge of Grant Park. Trestletree Village named for the railroad trestle on the beltline as it crosses United Avenue in the center of NPU-W.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO