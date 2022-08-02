Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort adds two ‘glamping’ tents to lodging offerings

The Town of Southern Shores encourages all motorist to avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, due to construction work taking place in the area. Crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail, which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass.

