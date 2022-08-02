Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort adds two ‘glamping’ tents to lodging offerings

Read on big945.com
Water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side site in Hatteras
An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday at an ocean-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state's and Environmental Protection Agency's recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the public...
Wow! White loggerhead sea turtle hatches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina
HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's baby sea turtle season on the Outer Banks, and as if that wasn't already the cutest time of year, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about a particularly special hatchling on Monday. One of...
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
Motorists encouraged to avoid South Dogwood Thursday and Friday due to construction
The Town of Southern Shores encourages all motorist to avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, due to construction work taking place in the area. Crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail, which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass.
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Temporary road closure planned for East Durham St in KDH
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for East Durham Street at the intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for stormwater improvements by H & H Land Development, LLC. Through traffic on East Durham...
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
Roberts named August 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month
Olga Roberts, who serves as a senior foreign language interpreter for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for August 2022. The award was presented to Roberts by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health...
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near...
