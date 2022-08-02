ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Injectable Tecentriq Is Efficacious, Reduces Treatment Time for Lung Cancer

scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

First Treatment for a Rare Form of Cancer Discovered

A novel treatment for a rare kind of kidney cancer has been uncovered. There are currently no proven treatments for metastatic or irresectable chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (ChRCC), a rare type of kidney cancer. Researchers provide the first evidence that ChRCC can be treated with ferroptosis in a study headed...
CANCER
Reuters

Axcella long COVID treatment helps some patients in small trial

CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - One of the first trials aimed at tackling long COVID helped some patients recover from lingering physical and mental fatigue, although the drug developed by Axcella Health Inc (AXLA.O) failed on the small study's main goal of restoring the normal function of mitochondria - the energy factories of cells.
PUBLIC HEALTH
curetoday.com

Childhood Cancer Survivors Are at an Increased Risk for Hospitalization Due to Infection Several Years After Treatment Has Ended

Survivors of childhood cancer had higher rates of infection-related hospitalizations than their healthy peers, at both the five- and 10-year post-treatment mark. Recent study findings demonstrated that childhood cancer survivors have a significantly increased risk of being hospitalized with an infection years after their treatment has ended, compared with those without a cancer history.
WASHINGTON STATE
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Dr. Deborah Birx says she 'knew' COVID vaccines would not 'protect against infection'

Former White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she "knew" that COVID-19 vaccines "were not going to protect against infection" Friday on "Your World." DR. BIRX: I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it's not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will. But let's be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that's why I'm saying even if you're vaccinated and boosted, if you're unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It's effective. It's a great antiviral. And really, that is what's going to save your lives right now if you're over 70, which if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily with new admissions, particularly in those over 70. And so if you live in the South - I know people keep talking about the fall - I'm worried about the South.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL

