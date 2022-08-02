Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO