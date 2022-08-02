ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Mfa
lonelyplanet.com

Immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibitions are taking over the US - here's where you can find them

Beyond Van Gogh allows for 6ft distance between everyone attending the exhibition. Photo taken at Anaheim Convention Center, California © MediaNews Group via Getty Images. Van Gogh fever is sweeping across the US. As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, a number of companies are hosting competing immersive Van Gogh exhibitions across cities in the US, giving art-lovers the opportunity to effectively step inside the Dutch artist's paintings with larger-than-life installations.
VISUAL ART
WWD

Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'

On view at the gallery’s new Gstaad location. Earlier in the year, Gagosian lifted the veil on a new Swiss gallery in the snowy alps of Gstaad with an inaugural exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst. As an homage to the country itself, the gallery is currently hosting a monumental group exhibition titled SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer.
VISUAL ART
Vice

William Klein was 20th century fashion photography's 'creative freak'

A New York retrospective looks back at his groundbreaking career. It’s rare for an artist to achieve greatness in one discipline, let alone several. This makes William Klein a creative freak of sorts; his countless innovations across painting, photography, film and graphic design have seen him revolutionise a number of fields — each with bold irreverence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

D Harding and Kate Harding: two artists exploring connections between mother and child, and the culture that forged them

Review: D Harding with Kate Harding Through a Lens of Visitation, Chau Chak Wing Museum Entering D and Kate Harding’s Through a Lens of Visitation, Kate’s textile work Cylinders (2020) was the first thing to draw my attention. Higher than the surrounding works, it draws the eye with its bold geometric patterning in greens and ochre contrasting with the more organic palette of the surrounding work. D Harding is a star of contemporary Australian art with a flourishing international profile. Their mother, Kate, is a textile artist who in recent years has used quilts to tell stories of family and country....
VISUAL ART
Tree Hugger

Artist's Biologically Accurate Miniature Sculptures Urge Us to Look Closer

You've likely heard that bit of pithy wisdom that "art imitates life." It's true indeed that many great works of art are often inspired by true events or real people. Of course, while some artists may choose to indulge in a bit of artistic license when it comes to creating their works of art, others may take another tack by faithfully reproducing reality in their masterpieces.
VISUAL ART
Atlas Obscura

Church of St. Francis of Assisi

European Roman Catholic churches are typically marked by their austere design. And while the exterior of St. Francis’ Basilica fits the mold, its doors open up to an explosion of color. The church, among the first tall brick-and-sandstone built in Krakow, was originally consecrated in the 13th century. Hundreds...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy