Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
The Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In South Dakota This Year?. For 2022 there will be two Spirit Halloween Stores in South Dakota. One on each end of the state. Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Minnesota This Year?. There will be eleven Spirit Halloween Stores in Minnesota. Stacker...
This South Dakota City Will See Biggest Weather Change by 2100
Sadly, most of us will be long gone, but for those around in one South Dakota city in 2100 they'll be doing one thing. A new study from Climate Central says that residents of Mitchell will see the biggest average temperature of any city in America over the next 78 years.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
That’s a Big Boy! The Biggest Baby Ever Born in Iowa
Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Here in the U.S., the average baby weighs between 5 pounds 11 1/2 ounces and 8 pounds 5 3/4 ounces at birth. More than 80 percent of all babies are born within this range, but there are always outliers, and some babies are anything but "little" when they're born.
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
SMILE! Just How Good is Minnesota’s Dental Health?
Does anyone else go to the dentist twice a year? For me, I really don't have any issues getting my teeth worked on. I've been told by my hygenist that I have very good teeth which has to do with a lot of fluoride in the water where I grew up. And the best part, I've never had a cavity.
Memorable Minnesota End-Of-Summer Weekend Road Trip
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
New Shop is the First-of-its-Kind in the Mall of America
The Mall of America is filled with all kinds of shops and restaurants. And lately, it seems to me like it's starting to open stores to become like a one-stop shop. One of those shops just opened a few days ago. It's their second location, the first one is in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Wow! Stunning Minnesota Property with Hunting Lodge For Sale
If you're looking for a weekend, getaway home by a lake in Minnesota, the perfect lodge is now on the housing market. This Minnesota lodge and land can all be yours. Yep, you can have the whole lot too! This property sits on approximately 497.8 acres. It actually looks like you're living on your own private island.
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)
Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County
Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car. According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
The Incredible Survival Story of an Iowa Lineman [WATCH]
While I was in quarantine over the weekend, I got really into an older show that I heard about on one of my favorite podcasts. It's called 'I Survived,' and it originally aired on the Lifetime Movie Network from 2008 to 2015. According to the IMDB page, the show "incorporates interviews with stylized recreations to tell the stories of people who overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever."
