Tuscaloosa, AL

2023 WR target receives prediction in favor of Alabama

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Alabama has been seen as an outsider in the recruitment of 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale. However, one recruiting insider doesn’t believe that to be the case. On Monday, On3 national recruiting analyst Jeremy Johnson put in a prediction for Hale to land at Alabama. Alabama fans may wonder why this is so important.

The reason why is because Hale has been a priority target for Alabama since receiving an offer in March. The native of Texas took an unofficial visit to Alabama this weekend. That is eye-opening considering that he is heavily favored by many to commit to Texas. While the Crimson Tide held their cookout this past weekend, the Longhorns did the same. Rather than being in Austin, Hale spent the weekend in Tuscaloosa.

On3’s RPM heavily favors the Longhorns at 75.3%. That is liable to change in the coming months as Hale is likely taking an official visit to Alabama in September. He has a top three in Georgia, Texas, and Alabama. As of right now, it appears to be a two-team race between Alabama and Texas.

Alabama has already landed two commitments at the wide receiver position in four-star prospects Malik Benson and Cole Adams. It doesn’t stop there, however. Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has emphasized the need to add another wide receiver to the Tide’s 2023 recruiting class. Hale is one of the wide receivers that should garner attention from the Alabama faithful. Several other wide receiver targets to keep an eye on are Michigan State commit Demetrius Bell and Jaren Hamilton. All three of Hale, Bell, and Hamilton were in Tuscaloosa this past weekend for the July cookout.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Hale’s recruitment as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

