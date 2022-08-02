ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Slate

Wisconsin Supreme Court Bans Drop Boxes, Suggests Biden’s 2020 Victory Was “Illegitimate”

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Republican majority outlawed ballot drop boxes by a 4–3 vote, abolishing a reform that had made voting easier and more accessible in the state. The lead opinion—authored by the notorious fringe-right reactionary Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley—contains alarming language casting doubt on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. It also grants credence to the GOP’s collapsing “investigation” to prove that illegal votes put Biden over the top in Wisconsin. Without a shred of evidence, the court has thrown its weight behind a dangerous conspiracy theory that helped to fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection.
WISCONSIN STATE
ProPublica

A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
GEORGIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
The Independent

Cyber Ninjas ‘dead voters’ claim debunked by Arizona attorney general: ‘Many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased’

A company whose investigation into alleged voter fraud at the behest of Trump loyalists in Arizona was only able to uncover one single instance of a fraudulent ballot cast under the name of a voter who was dead, according to the state’s top elections official.Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general, issued a letter to Republicans who led the effort to demand a recount of the 2020 election in the state Senate on Monday. In the letter, Mr Brnovich outlines how the Cyber Ninjas’s investigation had led to hundreds of baseless allegations of fraud involving the names of “dead” voters who...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
MONTANA STATE
Reason.com

Eric Boehm: Georgia Ballot Access Is Insane

You've probably heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congressional representative from Georgia's 14th district. Greene has openly dabbled in conspiracy theories, and she's often been cast as a leading example of the GOP's far-right fringe. So it's no surprise that she's inspired some challengers—and not only from the Democratic Party.
GEORGIA STATE
