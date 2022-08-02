Read on www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Slate
Wisconsin Supreme Court Bans Drop Boxes, Suggests Biden’s 2020 Victory Was “Illegitimate”
On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Republican majority outlawed ballot drop boxes by a 4–3 vote, abolishing a reform that had made voting easier and more accessible in the state. The lead opinion—authored by the notorious fringe-right reactionary Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley—contains alarming language casting doubt on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. It also grants credence to the GOP’s collapsing “investigation” to prove that illegal votes put Biden over the top in Wisconsin. Without a shred of evidence, the court has thrown its weight behind a dangerous conspiracy theory that helped to fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MSNBC
How the Supreme Court could make it legal to steal the next presidential election
Our conservative Supreme Court stands ready to allow states to legally steal presidential elections by blessing a right-wing legal theory called independent state legislature doctrine. It is not an overstatement to say that this case could completely upend elections and erase the power of our votes for president. More from...
ProPublica
A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Hundreds of claims of dead people 'voting' in the 2020 election have been debunked
Arizona’s Attorney General says hundreds of claims of dead people voting in the 2020 election have been debunked. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased,” he said.
Washington Examiner
New voter registration data show GOP making major gains and surpassing Democrats in key states
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are attracting more registered voters in states where Democrats have long held a registration advantage —reflecting one of many ways in which the current political landscape is tilting toward the GOP. Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia after years of...
NBC News
Analysis: Here's why Arizona is the nightmare scenario driving election reform
When politicians, legal experts, and activists say they’re worried that the forces behind Jan. 6th could successfully overturn a future election, the picture they have in mind looks an awful lot like what’s shaping up in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidates, who are closely aligned with...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have...
Cyber Ninjas ‘dead voters’ claim debunked by Arizona attorney general: ‘Many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased’
A company whose investigation into alleged voter fraud at the behest of Trump loyalists in Arizona was only able to uncover one single instance of a fraudulent ballot cast under the name of a voter who was dead, according to the state’s top elections official.Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general, issued a letter to Republicans who led the effort to demand a recount of the 2020 election in the state Senate on Monday. In the letter, Mr Brnovich outlines how the Cyber Ninjas’s investigation had led to hundreds of baseless allegations of fraud involving the names of “dead” voters who...
US News and World Report
Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
Eric Boehm: Georgia Ballot Access Is Insane
You've probably heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congressional representative from Georgia's 14th district. Greene has openly dabbled in conspiracy theories, and she's often been cast as a leading example of the GOP's far-right fringe. So it's no surprise that she's inspired some challengers—and not only from the Democratic Party.
Andy Ogles wins crowded Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
Legislative Republicans redrew the 5th Congressional District into a GOP-leaning district, leading to a wide-open and competitive primary.
deseret.com
‘Big lie’ believers are running for key positions in state primaries to oversee future elections
It’s been nearly two years since the 2020 election, but the myth that the election was somehow stolen from former President Donald Trump has not dissipated. Instead, it has gained momentum as a contingent of Trump supporters is harnessing it to fuel campaigns for Tuesday’s primaries. The America...
How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states
Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative who has said he would not have certified the 2020 election, won the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday, making him the latest election denier to move closer to controlling his state’s election system. Across the country, Republicans who say the...
Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday took aim at the “Biden recession” and tacked the blame on Democrat Stacey Abrams, becoming one of many Republicans to seek to weigh down their rivals with voters’ worries about the economy. How voters see the...
State officials scramble to respond as election skepticism goes hyper-local
For several hours on a recent Thursday afternoon, a former college professor and his wife unspooled a string of alleged election "vulnerabilities" for officials in a rural New Mexico county to consider: "Digital manipulation" of the voter rolls. Voting machines that were not properly certified. "Ink anomalies" on ballots.
