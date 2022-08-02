South Dakota wheat harvest progressing at about average pace; Corn and soybean maturity slightly behind

Read on drgnews.com
New Gene Found In Barley Can Bury Carbon Deeper In The Soil Avoiding Drought Stress
Researchers have identified a new gene in barley and wheat that regulates the angle of root growth in soil, paving the way for new grain varieties with deeper roots that are more resistant to drought and nutritional stress, thereby minimizing the consequences of climate change. Dr. Haoyu (Mia) Lou from...
Earlier wheat planting will boost yields in eastern India
Adjusting the sowing dates for wheat in eastern India will increase untapped potential production by 69%, new Cornell University research shows, helping to ensure food security and farm profitability as the planet warms. “For several years, we’ve been building dense data sets with colleagues from the Indian Agricultural Research Council,...
15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades
As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
Invasive lanternfly first spotted by ‘astute’ central Iowan
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive plant hopper from China that can kill grapevines and many trees — was found in central Iowa this month and spurred a swift response to contain and eradicate it. “The day that they called us, we had a whole herd of people...
A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard
There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
Nature-friendly farming does not reduce productivity, study finds
Putting farmland aside for nature does not have a negative effect on food security, a study has found. A 10-year project by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology revealed that nature-friendly farming methods boost biodiversity without reducing average yields. Scientists spent a decade intensively monitoring the impacts of a...
Molecular basis of high nitrogen use efficiency of wheat cultivar
A research team led by Prof. Ling Hongqing from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology (IGDB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with collaborators from Ludong University and the Computer Network Information Center of CAS, have generated a high-quality genome of Kenong 9204 (KN9204), a high nitrogen use efficiency (NUE) wheat cultivar bred at IGDB, and illustrated its possible molecular mechanisms driving the high NUE by comparative genome analysis. Results were published on Molecular Plant on July 21.
