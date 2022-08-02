Read on www.pv-magazine.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw its foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements between the two -- including on climate change.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
India's financial regulator raids director of Binance-owned crypto exchange and freezes funds over potential fraud and money-laundering
When asked about the activity, regulators said the crypto exchange was uncooperative, calling their responses "contradictory and ambiguous."
Amazon agrees to buy Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7bn
Amazon announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7bn, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about its market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which...
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MRVI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
