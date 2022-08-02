ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

AFP

China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat

China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw its foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements between the two -- including on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Amazon agrees to buy Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7bn

Amazon announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7bn, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about its market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which...
BUSINESS

