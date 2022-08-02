Read on www.columbusnews-report.com
Local honey sells for $415 a pint
Inflation. Everything is increas Everything is increasing in price daily. However, nothing has increased in price to match the inflation in the price of Cherokee County honey. Wednesday evening Wednesday evening during the County Fair 4-H Cake Auction somewhat of a surprise offering was presented to the buyers. It was mis-reported to be “Jelly” in the story about the sale but it was Cherokee…
fortscott.biz
Friday Free Concert for August 5: Neosho River Boys
This week’s Friday Night Concert will be presented by the Neosho River Boys, a traditional bluegrass band based out of Chanute, Kansas. Ron Oliphant plays banjo and fiddle, Dale Steinman keeps the rhythm on the upright bass, and Scott Sexton sings and plays guitar. “The band performs much in...
Here Is The Sad, Tragic Story Of Toxic Little Oklahoma Ghost Town
A town becomes a ghost town for many reasons, and the stories all sound the same. A town pops up during some kind of boom. Once the boom is over, the town slowly dwindles into nothing but memories. This town is a little different. This town became a ghost town...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Food 4 Less More or Less What’s Your Guess?!
We’re happy to have Renee Cleaver on this month’s edition of “More or Less, What’s Your Guess?!” Will this fierce contestant from Joplin make a clean sweep and win big?! Find out right here!
koamnewsnow.com
Thursday Morning Blog: Rain is finally here, but the heat is right behind it. -Chris
Good Thursday morning everyone. I hope you all have enjoyed the rain from this morning. Certainly much needed. It won’t eliminate our drought situation, but every bit we can get is certainly beneficial. The rain brought early morning temps down, we started at 81° in Joplin at 5:00 this morning and dropped to near 70° after the rain started. Many of us saw the same nice dip in those temps, unfortunately, it’s only a brief break as the heat returns this afternoon and for the week ahead. This morning – widespread rain and thunderstorms across the area. Those should all clear out around the noon hour.
fortscott.biz
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening
As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
Carthage starts trial period with scooters
Carthage's Park & Rec is testing a bigger riding radius for Lime scooters.
kggfradio.com
Scope of Bartlett Soybean Project Continues to Grow
As construction moves forward on the new Bartlett soybean crushing facility near Cherryvale the scope of the project is getting increasingly larger. Alden Harris with Bartlett says the projected amount of beans processed at the facility annually continues to grow with the number of soybeans projected to be processed at the plant close to 45 million bushels annually.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
Marian Days 2022 begins at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger, August 4 – 7. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” Marian Days is a festival and a pilgrimage for...
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Chat Pile tells the truth about Oklahoma
George Lang says that Chat Pile band writes/sings the truth about Oklahoma's problems which are no small thing but could be fixed. The post Chat Pile tells the truth about Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Joplin Fire rescue dog from ledge at Mother Nature’s Crack
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Animal Control was assisted by Joplin Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescuing a dog that had fallen off the top of the cliffs at Mother Nature’s Crack in Wildcat Glades. Joplin Fire state in a release of information the little white dog appeared to have...
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
kggfradio.com
Semi & Trailer Overturn On The Railroad Tracks On S. Walnut
An accident involving a semi pulling a trailer that collided with a train occurred in the early morning hours on S. Walnut in Coffeyville. Officers are currently working the accident and although the semi rolled over and is on the tracks, the Coffeyville Police Department says there were no injuries.
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
