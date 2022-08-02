Good Thursday morning everyone. I hope you all have enjoyed the rain from this morning. Certainly much needed. It won’t eliminate our drought situation, but every bit we can get is certainly beneficial. The rain brought early morning temps down, we started at 81° in Joplin at 5:00 this morning and dropped to near 70° after the rain started. Many of us saw the same nice dip in those temps, unfortunately, it’s only a brief break as the heat returns this afternoon and for the week ahead. This morning – widespread rain and thunderstorms across the area. Those should all clear out around the noon hour.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO