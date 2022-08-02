ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, KS

columbusnews-report.com

Local honey sells for $415 a pint

Inflation. Everything is increas Everything is increasing in price daily. However, nothing has increased in price to match the inflation in the price of Cherokee County honey. Wednesday evening Wednesday evening during the County Fair 4-H Cake Auction somewhat of a surprise offering was presented to the buyers. It was mis-reported to be “Jelly” in the story about the sale but it was Cherokee…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Friday Free Concert for August 5: Neosho River Boys

This week’s Friday Night Concert will be presented by the Neosho River Boys, a traditional bluegrass band based out of Chanute, Kansas. Ron Oliphant plays banjo and fiddle, Dale Steinman keeps the rhythm on the upright bass, and Scott Sexton sings and plays guitar. “The band performs much in...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Food 4 Less More or Less What’s Your Guess?!

We’re happy to have Renee Cleaver on this month’s edition of “More or Less, What’s Your Guess?!” Will this fierce contestant from Joplin make a clean sweep and win big?! Find out right here!
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Thursday Morning Blog: Rain is finally here, but the heat is right behind it. -Chris

Good Thursday morning everyone. I hope you all have enjoyed the rain from this morning. Certainly much needed. It won’t eliminate our drought situation, but every bit we can get is certainly beneficial. The rain brought early morning temps down, we started at 81° in Joplin at 5:00 this morning and dropped to near 70° after the rain started. Many of us saw the same nice dip in those temps, unfortunately, it’s only a brief break as the heat returns this afternoon and for the week ahead. This morning – widespread rain and thunderstorms across the area. Those should all clear out around the noon hour.
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening

As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
FORT SCOTT, KS
kggfradio.com

Scope of Bartlett Soybean Project Continues to Grow

As construction moves forward on the new Bartlett soybean crushing facility near Cherryvale the scope of the project is getting increasingly larger. Alden Harris with Bartlett says the projected amount of beans processed at the facility annually continues to grow with the number of soybeans projected to be processed at the plant close to 45 million bushels annually.
CHERRYVALE, KS
Four States Home Page

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Semi & Trailer Overturn On The Railroad Tracks On S. Walnut

An accident involving a semi pulling a trailer that collided with a train occurred in the early morning hours on S. Walnut in Coffeyville. Officers are currently working the accident and although the semi rolled over and is on the tracks, the Coffeyville Police Department says there were no injuries.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

