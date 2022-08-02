Read on www.columbusnews-report.com
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Three Pokeworks Planned for Fort Worth, Arlington Area
Traditional poke bowls, the Poke Burrito, and more will be available.
'Put water out for wildlife,' urge North Texas rehabbers
A homemade watering station with fountain is built for critters big and small. Water feature and photo by Marshall Hinsley. After a month when most days reached 100 degrees or higher and two months with no measurable rainfall in DFW, the summer of 2022 is proving to be dangerously dry, even for our hardy Texas wildlife.
McKinney ISD junior takes her talent from DFW to world stage
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten." To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving
TOLAR, Texas (AP) - One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with...
This Texas Restaurant Wants You To Check Your Prized Possession At The Door
"If you can't possibly deal without your phone for two hours, this is not the place for you."
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911
This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
Watch the Restoration of a Haunted Texas Hotel on TikTok
Spooky, edifying, fascinating, funny and satisfying. Who could have thought one Tiktok account could do it all?. The Baker Hotel and Spa's TikTok page entertains on all these levels, while also documenting the resurrection of a beautiful and historical Texas landmark. Although the hotel's history dates back to 1929, we're invited to witness and participate in its journey into the future.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
Student In Plano, Texas Donates Over 40 Handcrafted Beanies To Charity
Vijay Shivnani, a 13-year-old student at Renner Middle School in Plano, donated over 40 handcrafted beanies to charity. The 8th grader picked up knitting during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been working on this project since March. Shivnani decided to start the project to put the skills he’s developed to...
Southwest’s first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo take their first flight together
The airline's first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo took their first flight together on Saturday, July 23, flying from their hometown of Denver, Colorado to St. Louis Missouri.
