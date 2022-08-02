ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greensourcedfw.org

'Put water out for wildlife,' urge North Texas rehabbers

A homemade watering station with fountain is built for critters big and small. Water feature and photo by Marshall Hinsley. After a month when most days reached 100 degrees or higher and two months with no measurable rainfall in DFW, the summer of 2022 is proving to be dangerously dry, even for our hardy Texas wildlife.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney ISD junior takes her talent from DFW to world stage

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten." To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in...
MCKINNEY, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Justin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State University#Combat#Gold Team#Team Kansas Squad#The Gold Pool
KLTV

Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving

TOLAR, Texas (AP) - One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions

There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
flashbackdallas.com

The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911

This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Watch the Restoration of a Haunted Texas Hotel on TikTok

Spooky, edifying, fascinating, funny and satisfying. Who could have thought one Tiktok account could do it all?. The Baker Hotel and Spa's TikTok page entertains on all these levels, while also documenting the resurrection of a beautiful and historical Texas landmark. Although the hotel's history dates back to 1929, we're invited to witness and participate in its journey into the future.
MINERAL WELLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy