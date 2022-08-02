ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
Baxter Springs aims for Junior Little League World Series

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – The Baxter Springs 14U baseball team is about to head to Michigan for the Junior Little League Central Regional tournament. If they’re able to win the regional tournament, the team would move on to the World Series. That would be a dream come true...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Luke Boyer wins judgeship

You can call Luke Boyer, Judge Boyer, now. The Webb City attorney defeated two other candidates vying to become District 6 associate judge. He’ll succeed Jerry Holcomb, who has served in the position since being elected in 2018 but did not seek reelection. Boyer received 6,403 votes, compared to...
WEBB CITY, MO
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
Update on Jail Staff Shortage

On June 16, 2022, Bourbon County Jail Administrator Bob Reed announced that inmates are being sent to other counties, because of staffing shortages. On that day he announced that approximately 56 inmates out of 65 are being housed elsewhere, with a cost to the county of $40 per day per inmate.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car

PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
PARSONS, KS
Topeka woman arrested in Neosho County homicide case

NEOSHO COUNTY  – Authorities arrest a Topeka woman on suspicion of murder related to the death of a man in Chanute, Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have...
CHANUTE, KS
Oklahoma man, 77, victim of fatal motorcyle crash in SE Kansas

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old from Oklahoma has died following a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3600 block of County Rd. 1350 about 7.8 miles north of U.S. 166.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Oklahoma man killed in southeast Kansas motorcycle crash

An Oklahoma man was killed late Monday afternoon when his motorcycle went off a county road and crashed into a creek bed. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of County Road 1350, northwest of Wayside in western Montgomery County. The Patrol said 77-year-old Claude Secrest of Ponca City, Oklahoma was riding north when his motorcycle went off the road to the east. The motorcycle hit the north embankment of a dry creek bed and Secrest was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO

