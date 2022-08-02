Read on www.columbusnews-report.com
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
koamnewsnow.com
Baxter Springs aims for Junior Little League World Series
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – The Baxter Springs 14U baseball team is about to head to Michigan for the Junior Little League Central Regional tournament. If they’re able to win the regional tournament, the team would move on to the World Series. That would be a dream come true...
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
webbcity.net
Luke Boyer wins judgeship
You can call Luke Boyer, Judge Boyer, now. The Webb City attorney defeated two other candidates vying to become District 6 associate judge. He’ll succeed Jerry Holcomb, who has served in the position since being elected in 2018 but did not seek reelection. Boyer received 6,403 votes, compared to...
Here Is The Sad, Tragic Story Of Toxic Little Oklahoma Ghost Town
A town becomes a ghost town for many reasons, and the stories all sound the same. A town pops up during some kind of boom. Once the boom is over, the town slowly dwindles into nothing but memories. This town is a little different. This town became a ghost town...
classiccountry1070.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
Chat Pile tells the truth about Oklahoma
George Lang says that Chat Pile band writes/sings the truth about Oklahoma's problems which are no small thing but could be fixed. The post Chat Pile tells the truth about Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
fortscott.biz
Update on Jail Staff Shortage
On June 16, 2022, Bourbon County Jail Administrator Bob Reed announced that inmates are being sent to other counties, because of staffing shortages. On that day he announced that approximately 56 inmates out of 65 are being housed elsewhere, with a cost to the county of $40 per day per inmate.
Proposition Public Safety fails to get majority vote
Proposition Public Safety fails to get a simple majority vote in Joplin.
Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early Sunday morning about 1:30 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Miami man was injured in a single vehicle crash near Wyandotte. Devin Wilson, 22, was operating a 2017 Ford Fiesta eastbound on OK-10C, 4/10 miles west of S 670 Rd, 5 miles north and 1.5 miles east of Wyandotte. According to preliminary information from Tpr...
fortscott.biz
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
Topeka woman arrested in Neosho County homicide case
NEOSHO COUNTY – Authorities arrest a Topeka woman on suspicion of murder related to the death of a man in Chanute, Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have...
KWCH.com
Oklahoma man, 77, victim of fatal motorcyle crash in SE Kansas
MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old from Oklahoma has died following a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3600 block of County Rd. 1350 about 7.8 miles north of U.S. 166.
classiccountry1070.com
Oklahoma man killed in southeast Kansas motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man was killed late Monday afternoon when his motorcycle went off a county road and crashed into a creek bed. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of County Road 1350, northwest of Wayside in western Montgomery County. The Patrol said 77-year-old Claude Secrest of Ponca City, Oklahoma was riding north when his motorcycle went off the road to the east. The motorcycle hit the north embankment of a dry creek bed and Secrest was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
Lightning strike blamed for fire and extended power outage in Fort Scott, Kan.
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — FSFD was dispatched to Evergy’s substation north of town Wednesday afternoon for a lightning strike that caused a fire. Crews set up a safe area and worked with Evergy to reduce any further emergencies. “Lightning knocked out half of the Substation. Evergy does not have a timeline yet of when they will have it fixed and...
Kansas couple who lost their baby in Tulsa car accident speak out
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Parents Mariana Jabben and Jonathan Bilby are talking about their grief after a Tulsa woman caused a car accident that killed their baby and drastically altered their lives. Tulsa Police arrested 23-year-old Sadie White for first degree manslaughter. They say she was driving 73 mph in...
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
