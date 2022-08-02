The Manual Toyota Supra is an Answer to the Call of Enthusiasts

The Ford Mustang is an undeniable icon of the American automotive landscape and is one of Ford’s most profitable vehicles considering it is the only car they make, excluding pickup trucks and SUVs. We were all expecting a new Mustang to be announced sooner rather than later but on July 27, 2022, Ford CEO, Jim Farley, posted a tweet that confirmed the 7th generation pony car will debut at the Detroit auto show on September 14, 2022, but there was more than meets the eye.

