ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Manual Toyota Supra is an Answer to the Call of Enthusiasts

By Justin Ortiz
Top Speed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.topspeed.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Drive

Chevy Corvette Z06 Customers Offered $5,000 in Rewards If They Just Keep Their Car

To get it, there’s only one rule: Don’t sell your new Corvette for 12 months. Whenever a high-dollar, low-allocation sports car is released (think Porsche 911 GT3), there are countless deep-pocketed flippers that follow. They snag early production builds and immediately sell them for huge profits on auction sites that rhyme with "ring a tailor." However, GM doesn't want its exciting new Corvette Z06 to fall into such hands, so it's offering Z06 customers $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their car for 12 months.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Hot GM Muscle Cars for Sale! Chevelles, GTOs and Other A-bodies

Please forgive us if any of this sounds familiar: The General Motors intermediate A-body platform built between 1964 and 1972 was pivotal in spawning the muscle car movement of the 1960s. While efforts by Ford and Chrysler played very important supporting roles, GM led the pack with the quartet of Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest/GTO, Olds F-85/4-4-2, and Buick Skylark/GS. The GM A-body was perfect for hot-rodders. Its body-on-frame construction, light weight, low cost, and impressive offering of powerplants came at the right time for a new generation of baby boomers looking for mobility—and fun!
HARRISBURG, PA
Top Speed

The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is the Last of a Dying Breed

The Ford Mustang is an undeniable icon of the American automotive landscape and is one of Ford’s most profitable vehicles considering it is the only car they make, excluding pickup trucks and SUVs. We were all expecting a new Mustang to be announced sooner rather than later but on July 27, 2022, Ford CEO, Jim Farley, posted a tweet that confirmed the 7th generation pony car will debut at the Detroit auto show on September 14, 2022, but there was more than meets the eye.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Supra#The Manual#Vehicles#Japanese
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing

We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Wild Kenworth Custom Camper Is Part Rig, Part Airstream, All Awesome

The homebuilt motorhomes we cover on Motor1.com generally consist of folks taking an existing truck or van and modifying it to be something to live in. The creation in this video is sort of like that except the builder combines a modified Kenworth semi truck and a vintage Airstream. The result is a motorhome that draws tons of positive attention.
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]

[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy