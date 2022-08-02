New Study Shows Tyler, Texas in the Top 10 of Cities Hit by Phone Scams

Read on knue.com
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
103 acres burned in East Texas as of Thursday as wildfires plague the state
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and firefighters battled 28 wildfires across the state and about 1,586 acres were burned. As of Thursday, 101 acres burned in East Texas but the fires are now 100% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. A fire also burned two acres in Smith […]
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Are solar panels a scam? Here’s what to know before investing
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mitzi Rusk has dreamed of putting solar panels on her Tyler home. “Ever since President Carter put solar panels on the White House, that’s when I became intrigued with this idea,” said Tyler resident Mitzi Rusk. So, four years ago she took the leap and got them installed on her roof […]
A Cool Piece of Technology Let’s You Track Your Kid on a Tyler, Texas School Bus
School is about to be in session across East Texas. That means school buses will be mixed in with our morning and mid-afternoon commutes once again. Tyler Independent School District (Tyler ISD) is implementing a cool new piece of technology that will allow parents to track when and where their kids get on and off the bus and provide other news around the bus route.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
KXAN
Cities across Texas experience hottest July ever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.
See the Tyler, Texas Streets Closing for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Funeral Friday
We learned late last week of the passing of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Since that time, condolences and prayers of comfort have come in from not only across East Texas, but across Texas and from around the country. Tomorrow, Friday, August 5, will be Deputy Bustos' funeral. The procession to his final resting place will close several streets in Tyler that will cause a deviation from your normal commute.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
ketk.com
NEAL’S POV: A topsy-turvy world
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Stop me if you’ve heard this. Down south it’s an invasion of people leaving their country for a better life, invading another county and city. Now, that they’re in their new country they’re being rude and won’t learn the language. The locals claim these newcomers down south are hanging on to their old culture and won’t assimilate. Many won’t even learn the language. They want familiar food and things like that.
Getaway to This Highly Rated, Stunning, & Secluded Cabin in Tyler, TX Now
Man, summer has flown by. And if you're like me you may be in need of one last quick getaway before the kids head back to pencils, books, and teacher's dirty looks. What if you and someone special could get away with out ever even leaving Tyler, TX?. Yeah, I...
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
KLTV
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
