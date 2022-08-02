Read on www.blackenterprise.com
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
Paramount+ to Join Roku’s Premium Subscription Offering This Month
Paramount+ will join Roku’s lineup of premium, add-on subscriptions later this month, allowing subscribers to access all of the streamer’s content and live programming within The Roku Channel. As part of Paramount+’s presence on The Roku Channel, Roku has also developed a TV guide for the streamer’s live programming, which includes major NFL games on CBS, breaking news from CBS News, entertainment coverage from Entertainment Tonight and livestreams of subscribers’ local CBS stations.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku's Decline: Wall Street Sees Rocky Road AheadRoku Claims $1B In Upfronts Ads, Eyes Changes to Content Spend Amid DownturnRoku Stock Jumps After Unveiling Walmart...
Popculture
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022
August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
CNET
Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required
If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
After a rocky start, Apple's streaming service is becoming harder and harder to ignore
Apple TV+ has rebounded from an underwhelming slate of launch shows to be one of the best streaming services in the space.
How to Watch the NFL Live on Hulu This Season
Don't miss a single game this year as you can watch the NFL on Hulu for the entire season. Sign up Here for all the action!
With HBO Max and Discovery+ Expected to Merge, Streamers Debate Scale vs. Brand Identity
Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is about to find out whether bigger and broader really is better when it comes to streaming. Ever since he took over the merged company in April, CEO David Zaslav has been clear about his vision for one global platform, and with the company’s latest earnings release this week, Wall Street anticipation about details regarding about a paired-up HBO Max and Discovery+ is growing. This would enable people who signed up to binge-watch “Barry,” “Succession” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” to get their fill of “Naked and Afraid” and...
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
ScreenHits TV, TCL Television Sign Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. ScreenHits TV and TCL Television have entered into a multi-year deal that should substantially expand the streaming aggregator’s reach. As part of the pact, ScreenHits’s Android and Google TV app will be installed in 44 million TCL connected televisions globally. TCL currently operates in more than 160 countries. ScreenHits TV allows users to integrate the streaming platforms they subscribe to such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Bloomberg and Starz into one central hub. But the service also enables users to see what is trending across all their TV streaming applications and to have recommended...
Engadget
Paramount+ is coming to The Roku Channel
The streaming service Paramount+ is coming to the The Roku Channel as a premium option later this month, the maker of set-top boxes announced today. For those who are unfamiliar with The Roku Channel, the free entertainment channel is available on most streaming devices (with the of Apple TV) and offers a menu of premium add-on services such as Showtime, Starz, AMC+ and more.
UEFA・
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
The Best Free Movies Online And Where To Watch Them
Yes, streaming services that offer free movies to watch online do exist! But what are the best to choose from?
TechCrunch
Sling TV continues to drop subscribers, loses 55K subscribers in second quarter
The figure was also less of a loss than Q2 2021, when Sling TV lost 65,000 subs. Now, Sling has a total of 2.197 million subscribers, a decrease of 242,000 from the 2.439 million in the second quarter last year. During the first quarter of 2022, Sling TV had a total of 2.252 million, for comparison.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Life Partners Free Online
Cast: Leighton Meester Gillian Jacobs Adam Brody Gabourey Sidibe Beth Dover. A 29-year-old lawyer and her lesbian best friend experience a dramatic shift in their longtime bond after one enters a serious relationship. Is Life Partners on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Life Partners in its online library at the...
Thousands cancel Netflix or Prime Video as UK cost of living soars
Almost 800,000 UK households cancelled their subscriptions to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video between April and June, as the cost of living crisis forces streaming fans to cut back on the number of services they pay for to just a few favourites. The number of homes with access to at...
Quinta Brunson Joins The Cars-verse In Upcoming Disney+ ‘Cars On the Road’ Series
If youngsters aren’t familiar with Quinta Brunson, they will be soon!. Brunson is moving at the speed of lightning these days. From serving face at Olay to starring in the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the star is now joining the Cars-verse as the newest Disney/Pixar car in the new Disney+ Cars series, Cars on the Road.
Bloop! Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ Sample and Credit From ‘Renaissance’ Album
Beyoncé has proven to be the queen once again after she silently removed Kelis‘ sample from her new Renaissance album following the “Milkshake” singer’s unwarranted shade. Kelis was vocal about her disappointment with being sampled on the track “Energy.” The Harlem native took to social...
How to Watch Live Sports Without Cable Online
This story was created in paid partnership with Hulu. When you can’t catch your favorite teams in person, the next best thing is to watch sports online from the comfort of your own couch — or wherever else you find yourself when the game is on. Online streaming services such as Hulu make it easy to watch baseball, basketball, golf, football, hockey, soccer, tennis and many other sports online without a cable subscription. More from The Hollywood ReporterHulu Options Sheila Heti's 'Alphabetical Diaries' (Exclusive)Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series as She Scales Back 'Grey's' RoleWhere to...
