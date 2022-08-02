Salesforce is Headed to Atlanta for the 2nd Annual National Black Business Block Party Presented by Black Enterprise

Read on www.blackenterprise.com
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
discoveratlanta.com
Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta
Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
CBS 46
MARTA to host job fair Thursday, offering $3K sign-on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) officials announced the company is hosting a job fair on Thursday and is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus. MARTA is scheduled to host the job fair at the MARTA headquarters on Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials...
CBS 46
TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Atlanta alternative policing nonprofit gets millions in American Rescue Plan funding
ATLANTA — Mark Anthony McKay, Jr. moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles in 2020. Not long after he moved, he made his bed just off the sidewalk on Forsyth Street in Downtown and had a downward, personal spiral. "I became engulfed by the evils that live within, and I...
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28
Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities. They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time...
CBS 46
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
fox5atlanta.com
Family Dollar issues massive national recall on drug and self-care items
ATLANTA - Discount shopping is part of most family budgets, particularly these days. And, one popular retailer announced a recall of more than 400 products. The voluntary recall by Family Dollar includes drugs and personal care products like toothpaste, pain relievers, and cold medicines. If you shop at Family Dollar...
fox5atlanta.com
Union City mourns loss of beloved firefighter called 'an amazing soul'
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City Fire Sgt. Craig Underwood has died after a year-long battle with cancer. Sgt. Underwood was described by his department and fellow firefighters as "a dedicated employee and an amazing soul" as well as "one of the most loved people at Union City Fire." Underwood...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge nonprofit host book bag giveaway and food drive
STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year. The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual...
theporchpress.com
Local Apartment Complexes Targeted by Prosecutors
Atlanta and Fulton County prosecutors have named 43 complexes in different parts of town citing persistently dangerous and unhealthy apartments. Some have been designated a top priority including 3 in or very near the border of the Porch Press area. One is Forest Cove Apartments on New Town Circle at the southern edge of the SAND neighborhood off of Constitution. This complex has been in the news a lot over the past few years for crime most recently for the shooting of 5 people in the condemned complex. Another troubled complex is Martin Street Plaza on Georgia Avenue near the western edge of Grant Park. Trestletree Village named for the railroad trestle on the beltline as it crosses United Avenue in the center of NPU-W.
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
How to apply for free and reduced school meals in metro Atlanta districts
ATLANTA — The federal government ended its free meal waiver program, which was brought about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and their students now have to pay for breakfast and lunch at many district schools or apply for waivers. Here's how to apply for free and reduced...
CBS 46
Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Georgia, the Governor now launching a statewide campaign to recruit and retain foster parents. The push comes at a time when high rent prices are creating more barriers for Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system.
