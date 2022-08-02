Read on doppleronline.ca
NewsChannel 36
Sayre to only play Junior Varsity football this season
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
The Landmark
Baker juggles volleyball, basketball, lacrosse and academics
HOLDEN — Three-sport student athletes at Wachusett Regional High School are not as rare as one might think, but one who goes beyond and embodies the characteristics for which coaches seek — intensity, strong leadership, mental toughness and team-first approach, to name a few — is rising senior Logan Baker, who projects as a standout in volleyball, basketball and lacrosse in the upcoming seasons.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia JV cheerleaders earn first place awards at UCA camp
The Andalusia High School JV (AHS JV) cheerleaders traveled to Troy University July 6-9 for the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp and came home with three first-place awards. While there, they also learned cheers, sidelines, dances, new stunts, pyramids, and leadership skills. Each day they were evaluated on something they...
Luke Folkerts promoted to coach Muldrow fast pitch softball, Armer stays on for slow pitch
Muldrow has elevated fast pitch softball assistant Luke Folkerts, a 2005 Arkansas boys basketball state tournament MVP, whose work ethic made it an “easy hire” for athletic director Jana Armer. “He always spends the extra time, the individual time with the kids to help perfect whatever thing it is basketball or softball," Armer said. "He doesn’t mind staying there late, getting there early." ...
MaxPreps
Aubree Patching's Girls Soccer Stats
Aubree has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
