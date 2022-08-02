HOLDEN — Three-sport student athletes at Wachusett Regional High School are not as rare as one might think, but one who goes beyond and embodies the characteristics for which coaches seek — intensity, strong leadership, mental toughness and team-first approach, to name a few — is rising senior Logan Baker, who projects as a standout in volleyball, basketball and lacrosse in the upcoming seasons.

