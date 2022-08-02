Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

Read on cool987fm.com
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
Shooting At Minnesota’s Mall Of America, Shopping Mall Put On Lockdown
According to Fox9.com a shooting occurred at the Mall of America earlier today (August 4th). This source claims the suspect fled the scene on foot and has yet to be apprehended. The Lockdown. After the shooting took place, the mall went on lockdown until approximately 5:40pm. The lockdown has since...
In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
In North Dakota – 6 Things You Might Read On A Headstone
IN NORTH DAKOTA - 6 THINGS YOU MIGHT READ ON A HEADSTONE. 1) "NEVER Ask The Mafia To Take Off Their Shoes When They Come Into Your House" 2) "To The Idiot That Threw My Orange Hunting Jacket In The Wash With Pink Pajamas, Thanks ALOT!!!" 3) "ATTENTION Minnesota Twins...
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food
Every time I get asked to be a part of a Bismarck Larks remote I look forward to seeing how a top-notch organization runs. I say that out of observing everyone involved with the Bismarck Larks, from an intern to the owner John - they show up in force with amazing attitudes and teamwork. They take great pride in being part of events that bring our community together, which is quite obvious when you attend one of their baseball games at the Municipal Ballpark. The second you walk in, the feel of being part of something special is in the air- like you are a member of their family.
740thefan.com
2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts
Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
kxnet.com
KX Conversation: North Dakota Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 2nd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with North Dakota Lottery Sales & Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy. Koppy discussed the contribution the lottery makes to the state, preparing to give people a chance to win a major jackpot and more.
KFYR-TV
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
North Dakota Doubts Two States Drink More Beer Than Us
Fine, we'll take a look at your silly survey. New Hampshire? Really?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms
Watch a video of these extra wiggly worms that want to ruin your lawn and garden. Also, destroy our forests if we had any.
