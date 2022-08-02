ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on racer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
racer.com

Firestone set to introduce guayule race tires at Nashville

After teasing its new green-banded NTT IndyCar Series tires during May’s Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition (pictured above), Firestone will go racing this weekend at Nashville with alternate compound tires that are partially constructed with rubber produced from the guayule shrub. “We are thrilled to be introducing guayule natural...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Cars
Nashville, TN
Sports
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Traffic Jams#Vehicles#Indycar#Ntt Indycar Series#Tennessean#Nissan Stadium
atozsports.com

How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello

The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
boropulse.com

A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield

Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer

A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols make important addition to football program

The Tennessee Vols made an extremely important addition to their football program on Wednesday. According to a report from GoVols247, the Vols are adding transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon to the program. Dixon is a former four-star recruit from Butler, GA who signed with Clemson during the 2018 recruiting cycle....
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy