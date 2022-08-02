Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville

Read on racer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
racer.com
Firestone set to introduce guayule race tires at Nashville
After teasing its new green-banded NTT IndyCar Series tires during May’s Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition (pictured above), Firestone will go racing this weekend at Nashville with alternate compound tires that are partially constructed with rubber produced from the guayule shrub. “We are thrilled to be introducing guayule natural...
Pro watercross racing hits the Cumberland River this weekend in Nashville
Some of the best jet skiers in the world will be competing on the Cumberland River in Pro Watercross Racing at the same time as the Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville.
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Is in Talks to Open a Fancy Applebee’s in Nashville
It’s been a year since Walker Hayes’s ode to Applebee’s became the song of the summer, but the country music star isn’t done capitalizing on its viral fame just yet — Hayes says he’s in talks with the chain restaurant to open a “fancy” Applebee’s on Broadway Street in Nashville.
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
boropulse.com
A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield
Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by tractor trailer in Tennessee
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols QBs coach Joey Halzle explains Hendon Hooker’s biggest issue from last year and how it was fixed
The Tennessee Vols have one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC in Hendon Hooker. Hooker, who started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, is a darkhorse candidate to win the Heisman Trophy this season. And he can set a few records at Tennessee this year as well (such as consecutive games with a touchdown pass).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer
A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make important addition to football program
The Tennessee Vols made an extremely important addition to their football program on Wednesday. According to a report from GoVols247, the Vols are adding transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon to the program. Dixon is a former four-star recruit from Butler, GA who signed with Clemson during the 2018 recruiting cycle....
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in Tennessee.
Comments / 0