Read on www.onfocus.news
Related
947jackfm.com
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022
July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Stevens Point firefighters kick off annual Fill the Boot campaign
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters from the Stevens Point Fire Department are ready to fire up their annual Fill the Boot campaign. They will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on August 11th and 12th at the intersections of Clark and Division Streets and Main and Division Streets. They’ll be collecting donations at those locations from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Last year, they raised more than $16,000. This year, their goal is $18,000.
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
WSAW
UPDATE: Wood County non-emergency lines back up
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are back up and running once again. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county said they working again at 10:05 p.m. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or...
wrcitytimes.com
“National Night Out” draws good crowds
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – An event that originated in Pittsburgh in the 1970’s, and went nationwide in 1984, returned to Wisconsin Rapids again this year. “National Night Out” was held Aug. 2, in the Crossview Church parking lot, near the 8th St. S/Riverview Expressway intersection. “We’re one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm temperature last fall is causing problems for this summer’s berry crops. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does.
WEAU-TV 13
Homeowners report storm damage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
wrcitytimes.com
George W. Mead, II dead at 94
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – George W. Mead, II, an icon in the Wisconsin and North American paper industry, died July 29 in Madison. He was 94. Mead was well known for his leadership of Consolidated Papers, Inc., formerly headquartered in Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his leadership in the paper industry.
947jackfm.com
Bridge Named in Memory of Fallen Deputy
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A bridge in Wood County is renamed to honor fallen sheriffs deputy. LaVonne Zenner was killed in a car accident 33 years ago on Wednesday. Zenner, a graduate of the Police Science program at Mid State Technical College, worked for the Pittsville and Marshfield police departments before being hired by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Fire Department Facing Budget Issues
(Brittany Slaughter, WAOW) -The Marshfield Fire Department is squaring off against City Hall over budget issues. Trucks aren't the only thing in the red at the Marshfield Fire Department. "I think other departments across the state are dealing with this as well," said Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg. In a...
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WSAW
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Hall has gotten more complaints about train horns sounding during overnight hours. The reason is more train traffic due to a new rail service in the area. FOXY Rail System took over for the Canadian National officially in January. It includes 650 miles of...
Comments / 0