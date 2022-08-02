STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters from the Stevens Point Fire Department are ready to fire up their annual Fill the Boot campaign. They will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on August 11th and 12th at the intersections of Clark and Division Streets and Main and Division Streets. They’ll be collecting donations at those locations from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Last year, they raised more than $16,000. This year, their goal is $18,000.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO