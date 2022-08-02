Wisconsin Receives First Payment From Opiate Litigation Settlement Funds

Read on cwbradio.com
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Health Officials Unveil Opioid Settlement Wish List
(Terry Bell, WRN) State health officials have decided how they want to spend Wisconsin’s share of opioid settlement money. Wisconsin could spend much of its opioid settlement money on new buildings. The Department of Health Services wants to spend 31-million dollars from the national opioid settlement. The biggest chunk of it, 11-million dollars, is earmarked for “two or three” capital projects.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin adds 1.8K new cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,575,065 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,237 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,575,0651,573,177 (+1,862) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,199 (64.6%)3,769,814 (64.6%) Fully...
drydenwire.com
Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association
I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers announces $14.1 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's behavioral health needs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $14.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday, Aug. 3, that will directly support youth mental health services and new behavioral health providers entering the workforce. Children's Wisconsin will receive a total of $5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Company will improve broadband service in Wisconsin as a part of a settlement
Frontier Communications is improving broadband service throughout Wisconsin. Following an investigation, the telecommunications giant agreed to pay $15 million to improve its DSL internet. In 2015 the telecommunications giant has gotten more than $215 million in federal funding for internet projects across the state. The company was investigated after advertising...
cwbradio.com
North Wausau Fire Department to Receive Funds from the State
The North Wausau Fire Department is receiving a grant from the State of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers announced the investment Wednesday morning. The Department will be receiving $33,000 of the $8 million that will be split to other Departments. These funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan. It will also help EMS Services in Wausau.
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin All Milk Price Cools in June
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -After setting all-time record high prices for two consecutive months, the Wisconsin all milk price cooled down a bit in June, averaging $26.20 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.20 below last month's price,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Local EMS Departments Receiving Funds from Wisconsin
(WMTV) Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday an investment into supporting and stabilizing emergency medical services across the state. The $8 million investment into EMS will be distributed to communities across Wisconsin. Gov. Evers first announced the investment into EMS during his 2022 State...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WSAW
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for June
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during June in Wisconsin was $7.05 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 14-cents above the May price and $1.40 over June 2021. Soybean prices were 20-cents higher...
cwbradio.com
Granton School District Receives Special Rating From Wisconsin RtI Center
The Granton School District received a special rating from the Wisconsin RtI Center and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports. Granton Administrator James Kuchta stated the Wisconsin RtI, or Response to Intervention Center, and PBIS, or Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports was created to assist Wisconsin’s educational systems to build capacity, adopt and implement high-quality practices, make informed decisions, ensure sustainability of efforts, and increase success for all students.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission will assist with investigation of fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to assist authorities as they investigate a Racine County man who admitted he committed voter fraud in order to prove a point. But the commission won't formally recommend charges in the case at the moment, saying it's not within their legal authority to take that step.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Posts Several Reports
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue posted its preliminary Equalized Values, Tax Incremental District Values, Net New Construction Report and County Apportionment Report. DOR posts the 2022 preliminary Equalized Values Report to provide municipalities with the opportunity to review the values before they are certified on Monday, August 15. It should be noted that preliminary Equalized Values often change before they are certified.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Sends Out Postcards to Voters Regarding Absentee Ballots Sent to Other Addresses
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcards to 39-hundred voters whose absentee ballots for Tuesday's primary are being sent to an address other than the one on file. (Bob Hague) Commissioners voted last week to send the postcards after activists requested absentee ballots for assembly speaker Robin...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Wisconsin Law Journal
Abortion ruling prompts reaction from Wisconsin
Abortion clinics have stopped performing the procedure in Wisconsin under an 1849 law that banned abortions except to save a mother's life. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the ban.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Economic development Corporation Receives Recognition for Outstanding Financial Reporting
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has again earned national recognition for outstanding financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. WEDC received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence from GFOA for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021....
Comments / 0