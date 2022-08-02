Wisconsin Receives First Payment From Opiate Litigation Settlement Funds

I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO