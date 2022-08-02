Eric Church’s Longtime, Fan-Favorite Backing Singer Joanna Cotten Departs His Band

Read on theboot.com
Lady A Postpones Tour To Support Bandmate Charles Kelley On Sobriety Journey: "We're Family"
Country trio Lady A has postponed their upcoming nationwide tour to support bandmate Charles Kelley on his sobriety journey. The Grammy Award-winning group announced the news early Thursday (Aug. 4) morning on social media, declaring that the Request Line Tour will be rescheduled to 2023 to give Kelley the time he needs to focus on himself and his health.
