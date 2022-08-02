ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Church’s Longtime, Fan-Favorite Backing Singer Joanna Cotten Departs His Band

By Carena Liptak
The Boot
The Boot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on theboot.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Eric Church
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Band
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
The Boot

The Boot

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy