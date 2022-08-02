Read on www.mynews13.com
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
‘Kind of scrambling’: Epicentre tenant is given a month to move out
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I get calls all the time where my legacy customers are like, ‘well, where are you located now?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still in the Epicentre.’” Said James Mack, owner of Epic Times jewelry store. There aren’t many businesses left in the Epicentre in Uptown; at last check, it’s 30% […]
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map
Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
Blacklion closing store here as it opens a new chapter
CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era for a family-owned retail operation that’s been a staple for home-décor shoppers in the Charlotte area for almost 27 years. Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace will close its last remaining store here early next year. In a...
Unity in Community renews call for removal of Confederate statue
Aug. 4. Despite pastors of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, as well as its regional governing body and the mayor of Cornelius calling for its removal, the Confederate Monument is still out on the front lawn of the historic church on Zion Avenue. On the 112th anniversary of the dedication...
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
HOA threatens to fine residents after vandals damage cluster mailboxes in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a south Charlotte condo complex said they've been warned of potential fines by their homeowners' association for their damaged mailboxes after they said thieves broke into them several times this summer. Neighbors at the Chalcombe Court condominiums said they're fed up with the break-ins...
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Exclusive: Rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
