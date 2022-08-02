ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

‘Kind of scrambling’: Epicentre tenant is given a month to move out

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I get calls all the time where my legacy customers are like, ‘well, where are you located now?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still in the Epicentre.’” Said James Mack, owner of Epic Times jewelry store. There aren’t many businesses left in the Epicentre in Uptown; at last check, it’s 30% […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map

Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Unity in Community renews call for removal of Confederate statue

Aug. 4. Despite pastors of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, as well as its regional governing body and the mayor of Cornelius calling for its removal, the Confederate Monument is still out on the front lawn of the historic church on Zion Avenue. On the 112th anniversary of the dedication...
CORNELIUS, NC
Charlotte Stories

Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility

(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC

