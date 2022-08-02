Read on cwbradio.com
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
money.com
Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States
Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States
Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
Here's Where Gas Prices Are Dropping Back Under $4 a Gallon
Gas prices are finally falling back to earth — and drivers in many parts of the country are back to paying less than $4 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is now $4.52, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents less than a week ago and 50 cents less than the all-time high of $5.02 when prices peaked in mid-June. Nationally, gas prices have been creeping lower for more than a month straight.
The AAA says high gas prices are destroying demand, with 64% of Americans altering their lifestyle as fuel costs surge
The surge in US gas prices has caused demand destruction, a new survey by the American Automobile Association shows. The AAA found that 64% of people surveyed last month had altered their lifestyles, with many driving less. But that demand destruction is in turn contributing to a fall in oil...
Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser
The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
GO in the Know: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide & Top Financial News for August 5
It's (almost) time to start the weekend! Catch up on today's top financial stories now before you head out. See you on Monday! The Big Lead: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States...
nationalinterest.org
Pump Payday: Nine States Have Gas Prices Below $4 a Gallon
For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon. For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon.
U.S. gas prices fall for seven straight weeks
The cost of a gallon of gas continues to fall in the U.S. Ellen Wald, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what's helping ease the pain at the pump.
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Gas prices are still tanking — and are on track to fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August
About 55,000 US stations are already selling gas for less than $4 per gallon, and that sum is set to climb in the weeks ahead, according to GasBuddy.
Inflation and wage data suggest US prices will keep climbing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation surged in June and workers’ average wages accelerated in the spring — signs that Americans won’t likely feel any relief from rising prices anytime soon and that the Federal Reserve will feel compelled to further raise borrowing costs. An inflation gauge closely...
rigzone.com
USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High
U.S. gas prices hit at a 14-year seasonal high as the country battles persistent high temperatures and resultant soaring cooling demand for gas. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Karolina Siemieniuk highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, which outlined that Henry Hub gas prices rose to $8.99 per MMBtu on July 26, before falling to $8.283 per MMBtu on August 1.
Gas prices shot up 31% in last week of July – ONS
Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.It comes as energy giant BP...
European gas prices drop as US production boost eases pressure of tighter Russian supplies
European gas prices dipped for the second consecutive day ahead of a potential US production boost. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 4.6%, according to Bloomberg data. Russia's gas shutoffs to Europe have pushed prices higher over recent months. European natural gas prices fell for a second day on Thursday,...
White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last month on the possibility that he could get some additional oil production out of OPEC+ in coming weeks, but the cartel and other nations announced a scant increase Wednesday. The White House responded by stressing that what matters...
Crude oil is falling on signs of weak demand
U.S. crude prices continue to tumble as stockpiles of oil and gas climb. Why it matters: Falling energy prices could help lower the next round of inflation readings, reducing pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue the rate-raising campaign that clobbered the stock market during the first half. Driving the...
