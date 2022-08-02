ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Money

Here's Where Gas Prices Are Dropping Back Under $4 a Gallon

Gas prices are finally falling back to earth — and drivers in many parts of the country are back to paying less than $4 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is now $4.52, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents less than a week ago and 50 cents less than the all-time high of $5.02 when prices peaked in mid-June. Nationally, gas prices have been creeping lower for more than a month straight.
ARIZONA STATE
Markets Insider

Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser

The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#American#Aaa#The Auto Club Group
nationalinterest.org

Pump Payday: Nine States Have Gas Prices Below $4 a Gallon

For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon. For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High

U.S. gas prices hit at a 14-year seasonal high as the country battles persistent high temperatures and resultant soaring cooling demand for gas. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Karolina Siemieniuk highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, which outlined that Henry Hub gas prices rose to $8.99 per MMBtu on July 26, before falling to $8.283 per MMBtu on August 1.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Gas prices shot up 31% in last week of July – ONS

Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.It comes as energy giant BP...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Crude oil is falling on signs of weak demand

U.S. crude prices continue to tumble as stockpiles of oil and gas climb. Why it matters: Falling energy prices could help lower the next round of inflation readings, reducing pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue the rate-raising campaign that clobbered the stock market during the first half. Driving the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy