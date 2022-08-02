District Attorney Files Another Kidnapping Charge in San Jose Baby Brandon Case

Read on www.nbcsandiego.com
NBC San Diego
Suspects Plead No Contest in San Jose Kidnapping Case
Suspects in the San Jose kidnapping of baby Brandon pleaded no contest on Tuesday, putting a resolution to a case that gained national attention in April. The no-contest plea followed two long days in court where prosecutors laid out strong evidence and witness testimony against the two suspects, Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Sunnydale Muni Bus Shooting Was 'Targeted'
The SFPD says that a Wednesday shooting on a Muni bus in the Sunnydale neighborhood was "targeted." The victim, a 20-year-old man, still has not been publicly identified, and investigators say they are still trying to determine how the shooting might be connected to a fatal shooting two blocks away on Monday. [KTVU]
Fired East Bay cop faces felony assault charge in alleged traffic stop beating
A fired East Bay police officer faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge as footage of a traffic stop earlier this year shows him beating a man with a stun gun.
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF sheriff's cadet says Supervisor Shamann Walton used racial slurs, threatened him
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Sheriff's cadet Emare Butler told his version of what happened during an incident with Supervisor Shamann Walton at San Francisco City Hall. The cadet said the supervisor used racial slurs when asked to take off his belt while going through a metal detector. Butler said...
KTVU FOX 2
Police pursuit on Peninsula reveals catalytic converter heist
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A police pursuit on the Peninsula ended with one suspected catalytic converter thief in custody. San Mateo police were called out to Third Avenue about 3 a.m. on Thursday. After patrolling the area for a while, they spotted the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sienna. When police...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
berkeleyside.org
Student charged in Berkeley High mass shooting plot sentenced to rehab facility
A 16-year-old Berkeley High student has been sentenced to “a program of rehabilitation” after being arrested on suspicion of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at the school, according to an Alameda County assistant district attorney. The teen will not attend Berkeley High or any other BUSD school...
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate death in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - At least one person is dead from a crash in Vallejo. The death was reported on Friday before 1 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. California Highway Patrol officers have been on the scene for hours. No further information was released.
eastcountytoday.net
5-Years Later, Sheriffs Office Continue to Investigate Emily Courchesne Homicide
As the fifth anniversary of the killing of Emily Courchesne approaches, investigators would like to ask anyone with any information to call the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: [email protected] or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
Police investigate gunshots fired in SF’s Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are responding to shots fired Friday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Mission Street. As of 1:15 p.m., no injuries or damage to property were reported. No suspects were […]
L.A. Weekly
Jonas Anthony Rivera-Sanchez Killed in Dirt Bike Crash on Washington Avenue [San Leandro, CA]
25-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Dirt Bike Accident near Castro Street. Police responded to the scene near Castro Street around 4:12 p.m. Per reports, the dirt bike and a van were both heading north when the dirt bike struck the van. Medical personnel arrived and transported Rivera-Sanchez to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
cupertinotoday.com
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Practices Questioned by ABC 7￼
San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos was the subject of an ABC 7 report this past weekend highlighting how he sent a lieutenant, sergeant, and two deputies to Indiana to raid a car shop making a specialized 1960s Batmobile look-alike for his friend. The sheriff’s department paid for four round-trip plane tickets, three nights of hotel accommodations, and several hours of overtime, all to raid the garage making the Adam West Batman-era automobile and arrest its owner.
Vehicle crash pins pedestrian against building in SF Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver struck her and pinned her against a building in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 3:50 p.m. in the area of Mission and Randall streets. A 68-year-old woman driving a sedan struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. An update on her condition was not immediately available Friday.Further details about the incident were not provided.
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users
San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
