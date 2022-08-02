Read on scgolfclub.com
kinyradio.com
Alaska Athletes Will Push Their Limits in IRONMAN Alaska
A triathlete begins the swim leg of the Aukeman Sprint Triathlon last Sunday at Auke Lake. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday one of the hardest athletic events around the world will begin on the shores of Auke Lake in Juneau with a cannon blast that will signify the first official full IRONMAN race in Alaska.
radiokenai.com
Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System
AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant for nearly half that time. The building’s current owners say bringing the building back to a usable venue after sitting vacant for more than 15 years is too costly, among other problems, and its use as a single screen movie theater is an outmoded business model. Instead, building owners Derrick Chang and Terence Chang said in statement earlier this year that they will attempt to salvage the impressive artwork inside the building and the iconic 4th Avenue art deco neon sign and incorporate them in a new $200 million redevelopment plan for the block that will include housing, office space, a hotel, retail and entertainment venues.
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Huts and public use cabins are an economic opportunity for Alaska
Growing up hiking and skiing in Alaska’s backcountry gave Mackenzie Barnwell a love of Alaska’s wilderness and a solid foundation for a career in outdoor recreation. Barnwell is the Executive Director of the Alaska Huts Association (Alaska Huts), and part of a collaborative group of outdoor advocates working to increase recreation opportunities in Alaska. This includes creating new trails and lodging while improving existing assets to benefit Alaskans and visitors alike.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Chamber of Commerce Premier Business Awards
Left to right: Kate Slyker of GCI, Kati Capozzi of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, Tom Tougas of Major Marine Tours, Brent Fisher of Alaska Sleep Clinic, and emcee Casey Sullivan at the 2022 Premier Business Awards. Alaska Business. Two months after opening, the Aloft Hotel in midtown Anchorage is...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 4, 2022
Davis Hovey’s report on this year’s Norton Sound king crab fishery, Brian Venua’s story on Chignik meeting its sockeye escapement goal this year, and Raegan Miller’s piece about abalone enhancement.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
Win Gruening: What Alaska and America need now
The recent passing of Rep. Don Young, our state’s longest-serving member of Congress, was a gut-punch to all Alaskans. His seniority as Dean of the House and years of experience served Alaska well. He was undeniably unique and his replacement will have big shoes to fill. The August special...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Incumbent Grier Hopkins runs for Alaska House District 34
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Democrat Grier Hopkins is running for seat 34 in the Alaska House. He said he is running because there’s still work to be done to put Alaska on the right foot for the future. “We’ve done great work so far protecting against raids on the Permanent Fund, protecting Alaska’s fiscal future and working across party lines in a bipartisan coalition that’s put Alaska first, but we still have a lot of work to do to put forth a long-term fiscal plan, strengthen our economy, and make sure that our families and neighborhoods have the tools they need to continue to succeed.”
Golf Digest
The most impressive USGA winning streak you didn’t know about comes to an end in Alaska
Twenty. That’s how many consecutive matches Lara Tennant had won in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, dating back to 2018. As the USGA celebrated playing a championship in Alaska for the first time this week (knocking off its 50th state), the 55-year-old from Portland, Ore., was trying to make her own history. Just one woman had ever won a USGA championship four straight times—Carol Semple Thompson doing it in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur from 1999-2002. After taking her first two matches this week at Anchorage Golf Course, Tennant was hoping to join her.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed, an Alaska newspaper reported.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
alaskasnewssource.com
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s easy to see Frank Bird has an appreciation for art. The walls of his house proudly display his extensive collection — but perhaps what Bird appreciates more than art is the time he spent serving our country. “I love my job,” Bird said....
invisiblepeople.tv
Anchorage, Alaska Declares State of Homelessness a Humanitarian Crisis and is Awarded Funding
Since the closure of the Sullivan Arena and other emergency shelters set up as a result of COVID-19, Anchorage representatives have witnessed what they call a “humanitarian crisis on our streets” unfold. A recent news release stated intentions to spend millions of dollars on housing and shelter, which...
The Weather Channel
While Heat Rages On, Dream Of Very Real August Snow
You may think of it as the "dog days," but some parts of the U.S. have seen snow in August. This mainly has happened in the mountain West and Alaska. But some lower elevations in the West have had a blanket of August snow. August is known more for its...
New mural to take place of city timeline of Anchorage on building next to city hall
Out with the old and in with the new. The mural featuring a timeline of Anchorage was painted over yesterday so that a new mural by artist Crystal Worl can be painted in its place on a building owned by Barbara and Larry Cash. The new mural will honor Native...
alaskapublic.org
Ship begins laying cable that will bring high-speed internet to the Aleutians
Work has started to lay 800 miles of subsea fiber-optic cable that project engineers say will bring high-speed internet to Unalaska and Akutan by the end of the year. “What you will get in Unalaska is what you would get here in Anchorage,” said GCI Rural Affairs Director Jen Nelson. “It’s going to open up so many capabilities, whether it be education, commerce, or entertainment.”
