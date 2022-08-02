Read on www.kedm.org
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race
Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
Small business workshop to take place at ULM on August 4th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, there will be a small business workshop taking place on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe located at 244 Stubbs Hall. The workshop will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The event will consist of learning how to start a small business, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
Grambling adds former Georgia State pitcher in portal
"I wanted to continue the tradition of producing draft picks out of HBCU's." The post Grambling adds former Georgia State pitcher in portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity
UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
KEDM
ULM will host a ribbon cutting of The Hub at 10 a.m. on August 12.
The University of Louisiana Monroe will host a ribbon cutting of The Hub at 10 a.m. on August 12 at the corner of University Avenue and Northeast Drive on campus. All are invited to attend the celebration and tour the facility. The Hub will serve as the new student union...
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Miss Pelican State Plus Queen and Miss Louisiana America Plus Teen Winners
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The newly crowned Miss Pelican State Plus Queen and Miss Louisiana America Plus Teen Winners joined Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss their experience of being crowned as winners. For more information, be sure to watch the conversation above.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
KSLA
Food is a flavored art form at this Ruston restaurant
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Some restaurants create dishes meant to bring back memories, a feeling connected to home. Other restaurants, like Trio’s Restaraunt in Ruston, create dishes that take people on a journey using the plate as a canvas. Trio’s was started in Monroe in 1995 by Jennifer Johnson...
KNOE TV8
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
KEDM
West Monroe Selected For a Chance to Win a 2022 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Grant
PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and West Monroe has been selected for a chance to win funds for improvements to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park. This year, PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.
Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
KEDM
Trial delayed for a man accused of killing Taiwanese woman
A Louisiana trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Monroe News-Star reports that 33-year-old Quinton Tellis is now scheduled for trial in Ouachita Parish on August 29...
myarklamiss.com
Jury finds Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— An Austin jury found Infowars host Alex Jones must pay more than $4 million to the family of the Sandy Hook shooting victim over claims on the show the shooting was a hoax and their parents were crisis actors. The verdict, reached on Thursday, August...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
KEDM
Published paper links ULM weather radar and prevention of natural disaster loss
A recent paper published in the National Weather Association's "Journal of Operational Meteorology" by the University of Louisiana Monroe analyzed the impact of tornados that formed on April 12, 2020, in Monroe. This event produced two EF-3 tornadoes that destroyed 23 homes and damaged 458 homes. The used casualty model...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston aldermen pass $5 monthly fee for emergency medical service
City of Ruston residents will soon see a $5 monthly increase on their utility bills. That’s after the Ruston Board of Aldermen passed a motion to add that monthly fee for emergency medical services Monday night during their monthly meeting at City Hall. The fee will go into implementation...
