Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race

Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Small business workshop to take place at ULM on August 4th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, there will be a small business workshop taking place on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe located at 244 Stubbs Hall. The workshop will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The event will consist of learning how to start a small business, […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
WEST MONROE, LA
KSLA

Food is a flavored art form at this Ruston restaurant

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Some restaurants create dishes meant to bring back memories, a feeling connected to home. Other restaurants, like Trio’s Restaraunt in Ruston, create dishes that take people on a journey using the plate as a canvas. Trio’s was started in Monroe in 1995 by Jennifer Johnson...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Trial delayed for a man accused of killing Taiwanese woman

A Louisiana trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Monroe News-Star reports that 33-year-old Quinton Tellis is now scheduled for trial in Ouachita Parish on August 29...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston aldermen pass $5 monthly fee for emergency medical service

City of Ruston residents will soon see a $5 monthly increase on their utility bills. That’s after the Ruston Board of Aldermen passed a motion to add that monthly fee for emergency medical services Monday night during their monthly meeting at City Hall. The fee will go into implementation...
RUSTON, LA

