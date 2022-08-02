Read on www.akronjewishnews.com
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusunderground.com
The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
cwcolumbus.com
Stolen utility truck crashes into Columbus photography store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business owner is figuring out the damage after a stolen utility truck crashed through the front door early Friday. Around 4:36 a.m., an alarm company alerted police to a break-in at the Midwest Photo store in the 2800 block of Silver Drive. Owner Moishe...
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
The Best Ohio Campgrounds for a Secluded Getaway
By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.
myfox28columbus.com
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
rejournals.com
TruAmerica acquires 264-unit apartment property in Columbus
TruAmerica Multifamily has closed on its second multifamily community in the state of Ohio with the acquisition of Olde Mill Lakes, a 264-unit apartment property in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, Ohio. Built in 1988, the community features one- and two-bedroom units averaging about1,054 square feet. TruAmerica entered the market...
YMCA now offering free memberships to foster families, kinship givers
The free one-year memberships will apply to all 162 YMCAs throughout Ohio.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
Occupational Health Safety
Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations
The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
