The Associated Press

Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs? It may depend on what the definition of “outdoors” is. For more than two years, many casino workers have been pushing for the enactment of a state law that would ban smoking inside Atlantic City’s nine casinos — virtually the only workplaces in New Jersey where indoor smoking is still allowed. A bill that would end smoking in the casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature for months and has yet to have a hearing — even though more than half the entire state Legislature has signed onto it as sponsors or co-sponsors. An identical bill introduced last year suffered the same fate, languishing without action.
Missouri Independent

Missouri Dems hope Kansas, Illinois will help pay for out-of-state residents’ abortions

Missouri’s top Democratic lawmakers have yet to receive a formal response to letters urging governors in Kansas and Illinois to help pay for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients, though a Kansas lawmaker said it is highly unlikely given Republican dominance of the state’s legislature. In letters sent Wednesday and first reported by the Associated Press, […] The post Missouri Dems hope Kansas, Illinois will help pay for out-of-state residents’ abortions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Associated Press

Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia. More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods. Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.
