ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs? It may depend on what the definition of “outdoors” is. For more than two years, many casino workers have been pushing for the enactment of a state law that would ban smoking inside Atlantic City’s nine casinos — virtually the only workplaces in New Jersey where indoor smoking is still allowed. A bill that would end smoking in the casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature for months and has yet to have a hearing — even though more than half the entire state Legislature has signed onto it as sponsors or co-sponsors. An identical bill introduced last year suffered the same fate, languishing without action.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 8 MINUTES AGO