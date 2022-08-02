Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico State Forester lifts fire restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announces the recIssion of the current Fire Restrictions Order #2022-02 prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands effective August 01, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. Fire restrictions were put...
Animal Protection New Mexico nonprofit works for enduring change in Las Cruces, statewide
“People care about animals. It’s an issue that cuts across all kinds of demographics,” said Animal Protection New Mexico (APNM) Executive Director Elisabeth Jennings. APNM, a nonprofit that includes retired college professor David Steele of Las Cruces as a board member, has been an advocate for animal rights since 1979.
Celebrate New Mexico: San Juan River fly fishing
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz takes us fishing. A local fly fishing guide reels-in some trout at one of the best fishing spots in the country.
Montana adds more ‘hoot owl’ fishing restrictions
Daily hoot owl fishing restrictions are being implemented for sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek to reduce fish stress and mortality during high water temperatures. Hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight. These restrictions...
Atlas Obscura
Why Solar Roasting Could Be the Future for New Mexico’s Chiles
On October 21, 2021, Kenneth Armijo, an engineer at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was at the top of a 200-foot-tall tower at the lab’s Solar Thermal Test Facility. Armijo usually works on large-scale industrial processes. That day, however, he had given himself a rather unusual assignment. In his possession was a sack of 22 pounds of New Mexican chiles. His mission: to roast them using only the power of the sun.
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
FEMA extends disaster declaration for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Monday it will extend New Mexico’s disaster declaration through September 6. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested to extension due to flash flooding in burn scar areas. While it was requested that FEMA continue to cover 100% of total costs during the extended declaration, that request […]
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in...
KofC Car Show fills Gough Park
The second annual Knights of Columbus Car Show took place Saturday at Gough Park with more than 100 cars filling the streets surrounding the park, as well as food, vendors, a beer garden from Q’s Southern Bistro and live music from the Illusion Band, Angelica Padilla and others. “The...
Moisture surges across New Mexico, flooding threat remains
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was most likely the driest day of this work week, with more moisture surging across the state this afternoon. This increased moisture is brought by a backdoor front that is forecast to push from northeast to southwest into this afternoon. Today, widespread strong storms are expected along the eastern slopes of the […]
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Deadly flash flooding follows New Mexico’s record setting wildfire season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record setting wildfire season across New Mexico. After months of devastating fires in or near communities including Ruidoso, Mora and Las Vegas among others, the threat of monsoon rainfall now continues to threaten residents. In late July, a flash flood ripped through an area west of Las Vegas, killing […]
In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency
Climate activists and Marshall Fire victims demonstrate in support of a climate emergency declaration in Old Town Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to evacuate from the path of the fast-moving Marshall Fire.
Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has announced they will move forward with building a new astronaut campus and training facility in Sierra County. The facility will include training facilities, accommodations, tailored experiences, an observatory, wellness center and dining options. The facility will only be available to future astronauts of Virgin Galactic and three of their guests.
WNMU plans "Back Together Bash" in Silver City
Silver City, N.M. – The Western New Mexico University Back Together Bash will kick off the fall 2022 semester with outdoor concerts. The lineup of both country and Tejano/Latin artists and is meant to bring students and the community together on the WNMU campus. On Friday, August 19, Frank Ray will open for Tenille Arts. On Saturday, August 20, Monica Saldivar will open for La Mafia. ...
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
Meat processed in Montana facilities more than doubled in the last fiscal year.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that meat processed in Montana facilities more than doubled in the last fiscal year. “Montana meat processors continued their strong momentum, more than doubling the amount of meat processed over the last year,” Gianforte said in a press release. “This news is a testament to the Montana work ethic, and it’s a strong signal that our targeted investments in local processing are working.”
