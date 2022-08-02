Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill
A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions
Vice President Harris visited Indiana to meet with Democratic state leaders to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights as lawmakers there are considering a near-total ban on the procedure. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports. July 26, 2022.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her
The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Kansas rejects Amendment 2, which would have eliminated a right to abortion from the state constitution
Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have weakened the right to abortion under the state Constitution, a major defeat for anti-abortion activists in the post-Roe era. See results for Kansas congressional and state primaries here. The amendment and the stakes:. Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a measure which, if passed,...
Indiana Senate passes abortion ban, makes performing procedure level-five felony
Indiana's state Senate passed its abortion ban Saturday by 26 to 20 votes.
US News and World Report
A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote
A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky law banning abortion
A Kentucky state court of appeals has reinstated the state's so-called "trigger law" banning abortion as well as a separate law banning the procedure after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, siding with Attorney General Daniel Cameron and allowing the laws to temporarily be enforced while the case proceeds in the courts.
Will abortion ban take effect this month? Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments today.
With a fourth lawsuit now in federal court from the U.S. Department of Justice, the litigation landscape around Idaho’s abortion laws is becoming crowded. The Idaho Supreme Court will hear two of the four lawsuits Wednesday morning in consecutive hearings. The court originally planned to hear oral arguments over Idaho’s heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits […] The post Will abortion ban take effect this month? Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments today. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Circuit Court judge blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
After the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that county prosecutors are exempt from the injunction on the 1931 abortion ban, another judge just hours later ordered a temporary restraining order barring the ban from being enforced. The request for the restraining order came from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who called the Court of Appeals […] The post Circuit Court judge blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Indiana installing more drop-off baby boxes after Roe overturn
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Indiana is installing more boxes for newborn babies to be anonymously dropped off.
