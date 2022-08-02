Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
newsfromthestates.com
Showdown: LGBTQ+ rights vs. state ban on transition-related medical care for trans kids
With LGBTQ+ rights in the crosshairs of conservative groups across the country, Florida is doubling down in its crusade against transgender and gender-nonconforming kids and adults. Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ efforts on Wednesday during a press conference in Brevard County. The conference was centered around a new...
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot
With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
WLFI.com
Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives. The Courts and Criminal Code...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
newsfromthestates.com
COVID, crime dominate first gubernatorial forum at Farmfest
MORGAN, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican opponent Scott Jensen shared a stage for the first time Wednesday at Farmfest, where they debated COVID-19, school spending and the government’s role in the lives of Minnesotans. In an audience full of farmers and ag industry workers, crowds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
WISH-TV
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
newsfromthestates.com
Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments. Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns,...
newsfromthestates.com
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
newsfromthestates.com
In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency
Climate activists and Marshall Fire victims demonstrate in support of a climate emergency declaration in Old Town Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to evacuate from the path of the fast-moving Marshall Fire.
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion-rights victory shakes Kansas political landscape from roots to branches
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an election night watch party Tuesday in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) The failure of the anti-abortion amendment in Kansas on Tuesday was more than a single election result. It was an earthquake. That quake rumbled across the...
newsfromthestates.com
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in...
newsfromthestates.com
Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race
TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
newsfromthestates.com
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments
A ballot measure to increase gun safety regulations could disproportionately cost local governments more money than the state. (Getty Images) Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity...
newsfromthestates.com
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
Comments / 0