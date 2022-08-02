ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
Showdown: LGBTQ+ rights vs. state ban on transition-related medical care for trans kids

With LGBTQ+ rights in the crosshairs of conservative groups across the country, Florida is doubling down in its crusade against transgender and gender-nonconforming kids and adults. Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ efforts on Wednesday during a press conference in Brevard County. The conference was centered around a new...
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot

With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
Health
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives. The Courts and Criminal Code...
COVID, crime dominate first gubernatorial forum at Farmfest

MORGAN, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican opponent Scott Jensen shared a stage for the first time Wednesday at Farmfest, where they debated COVID-19, school spending and the government’s role in the lives of Minnesotans. In an audience full of farmers and ag industry workers, crowds...
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments. Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns,...
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency

Climate activists and Marshall Fire victims demonstrate in support of a climate emergency declaration in Old Town Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to evacuate from the path of the fast-moving Marshall Fire.
Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race

TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments

A ballot measure to increase gun safety regulations could disproportionately cost local governments more money than the state. (Getty Images) Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins

The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
