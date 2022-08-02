Nicole Daniels sits on the steps of her home in Berlin on Monday, Aug. 1. Photo by Natalie Williams/VTDigger. Nicole Daniels had been living with her father in Berlin and taking care of him when he died. He had lived in a manufactured home park since 1986, but his residence was old and needed a lot of work. It would cost so much to fix, Daniels said, that it made more sense to replace it with a new one.

