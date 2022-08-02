Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline will reduce disparities for Kansans
Implicit bias plays a role in creating the school-to-prison pipeline, write the authors. Educators may be unaware of their biases and unconsciously reflect those biases on particular student groups but not others. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about...
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in...
Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race
TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
Showdown: LGBTQ+ rights vs. state ban on transition-related medical care for trans kids
With LGBTQ+ rights in the crosshairs of conservative groups across the country, Florida is doubling down in its crusade against transgender and gender-nonconforming kids and adults. Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ efforts on Wednesday during a press conference in Brevard County. The conference was centered around a new...
Maine youth leaders question candidates about abortion, climate, housing
Abortion protections. LGBTQ rights. Equity and inclusion. Affordable housing and childcare. Climate change. Those were among the issues highlighted by youth leaders and activists during a forum Tuesday at which young Mainers asked questions of elected leaders and those seeking state office. The panel was organized by the group Maine...
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments
A ballot measure to increase gun safety regulations could disproportionately cost local governments more money than the state. (Getty Images) Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity...
Texas program that gives out lifesaving drugs to combat opioid overdoses has been out of money for months
Callie Crow, the founder of Drew’s 27 Chains, conducts a Narcan training session with officers from the Caddo Mills Police Department, on March 31, 2022. Callie started her nonprofit to educate law enforcement departments about the opioid crisis after her son, Drew Crow, died from an opioid overdose. (Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune)
Environmental group questions safety of federal drinking water contamination levels
NAMBE, NEW MEXICO - A gauge measures water levels on the Rio Nambe amid extreme drought conditions in the area on June 3, 2022 near Nambe, New Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit analyzing water quality issues, collected research from Europe showing that maximum...
Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales
This photograph taken between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, 1913, shows the Potlatch sawmill, with the town of Potlatch in the background. (Courtesy of the University of Idaho Library) In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today.
Historic investment in Alaska public safety will save lives
Jim Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy, speaks in Wasilla at a May 3, 2022, press conference on opioids. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Since 2020, many states, cities and counties across the Lower 48 drastically cut law enforcement funding in their local...
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed
LUBBOCK — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least 9...
Wrapping up Ohio’s Aug. 2 Statehouse primaries
NEW ALBANY, OH — MAY 03: Roster judge Ted Bernard checks in a voter during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Grace Life Nazarene Church voting location, New Albany, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) Polls closed Tuesday on a displaced and...
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot
With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
Is Timber Unity becoming disunified?
The state capital building adorned with the Oregon Pioneer with downtown Salem in the background. The rural activist group Timber Unity recently passed its third birthday. How many more it may have has become a notable question – and whether, even now, it is becoming Timber Disunity. The group...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
Nicole Daniels sits on the steps of her home in Berlin on Monday, Aug. 1. Photo by Natalie Williams/VTDigger. Nicole Daniels had been living with her father in Berlin and taking care of him when he died. He had lived in a manufactured home park since 1986, but his residence was old and needed a lot of work. It would cost so much to fix, Daniels said, that it made more sense to replace it with a new one.
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
Gov. Phil Murphy's office is hosting online meetings so residents can suggest ways the state can spend unallocated federal aid. (Danielle Richards for New Jersey Monitor) About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it.
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
