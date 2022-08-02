Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown

Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race
TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot
With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
Abortion-rights victory shakes Kansas political landscape from roots to branches
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an election night watch party Tuesday in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) The failure of the anti-abortion amendment in Kansas on Tuesday was more than a single election result. It was an earthquake. That quake rumbled across the...
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
TOPEKA — The Democratic campaign committee working to reelect U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids turned a spotlight Thursday on Republican nominee Amanda Adkins’ gratitude for the endorsement by a Kansas sheriff engaged in a secretive investigation of alleged election fraud. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s endorsement of Adkins was...
Abortion bans, COVID lockdowns and income tax repeal are key issues in Republican Lt. Gov primary
The eight candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. (Screenshot | WisEye) The crowded primary race to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this fall includes eight candidates from a variety of backgrounds, but support for Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban and tax cuts and continued opposition to measures instituted to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 have dominated the race.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Wrapping up Ohio’s Aug. 2 Statehouse primaries
NEW ALBANY, OH — MAY 03: Roster judge Ted Bernard checks in a voter during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Grace Life Nazarene Church voting location, New Albany, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) Polls closed Tuesday on a displaced and...
Kobach prevails in GOP attorney general race; treasurer campaign very, very close
TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally organized by the Truth & Liberty Coalition in support of her. The rally took place on Dec. 1, 2021, in front of the old Mesa County courthouse in Grand Junction. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) In Colorado’s first statewide election recount...
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Ikaika Anderson is benefitting from more than $2 million in support from groups affiliated with the carpenters union. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway...
COVID, crime dominate first gubernatorial forum at Farmfest
MORGAN, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican opponent Scott Jensen shared a stage for the first time Wednesday at Farmfest, where they debated COVID-19, school spending and the government’s role in the lives of Minnesotans. In an audience full of farmers and ag industry workers, crowds...
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
A supporter takes video of Kari Lake speaking on Aug. 2, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County,...
Utility regulator accused of taking a bribe helped write bill targeting watchdog
FBI agents remove boxes of materials from PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo's condo in Columbus Nov. 17, 2020. Photo courtesy of Daniel Konik/Statehouse News Bureau. Ohio’s former top utility regulator, who was accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, quietly spent months helping write a sweeping energy bill that targeted a state watchdog agency that advocates for Ohio’s residential electric customers, records show.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Ste Genevieve Counnty residents have been fighting efforts by NexGen Mining Inc. to mine silica in their county. (Niara Savage/Missouri Independent) Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about...
Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments. Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns,...
Here’s what to know about the $750 TABOR refund for Colorado taxpayers
Colorado taxpayers will start to receive Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights return checks in the mail this month, the result of legislation passed this year that pushed the return forward from next spring. Here is what taxpayers should know about the refund. Taxpayers can also find out more information at...
