Kansas State

Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown

By Clay Wirestone
 3 days ago
newsfromthestates.com

Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race

TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot

With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

Kansans got to decide on abortion. What does it mean for Hoosiers?

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) Indiana lawmakers have a new political calculus to consider after Kansans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion bans, COVID lockdowns and income tax repeal are key issues in Republican Lt. Gov primary

The eight candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. (Screenshot | WisEye) The crowded primary race to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this fall includes eight candidates from a variety of backgrounds, but support for Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban and tax cuts and continued opposition to measures instituted to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 have dominated the race.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Wrapping up Ohio’s Aug. 2 Statehouse primaries

NEW ALBANY, OH — MAY 03: Roster judge Ted Bernard checks in a voter during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Grace Life Nazarene Church voting location, New Albany, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) Polls closed Tuesday on a displaced and...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kobach prevails in GOP attorney general race; treasurer campaign very, very close

TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins

The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

COVID, crime dominate first gubernatorial forum at Farmfest

MORGAN, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican opponent Scott Jensen shared a stage for the first time Wednesday at Farmfest, where they debated COVID-19, school spending and the government’s role in the lives of Minnesotans. In an audience full of farmers and ag industry workers, crowds...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Utility regulator accused of taking a bribe helped write bill targeting watchdog

FBI agents remove boxes of materials from PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo's condo in Columbus Nov. 17, 2020. Photo courtesy of Daniel Konik/Statehouse News Bureau. Ohio’s former top utility regulator, who was accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, quietly spent months helping write a sweeping energy bill that targeted a state watchdog agency that advocates for Ohio’s residential electric customers, records show.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments. Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns,...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Here’s what to know about the $750 TABOR refund for Colorado taxpayers

Colorado taxpayers will start to receive Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights return checks in the mail this month, the result of legislation passed this year that pushed the return forward from next spring. Here is what taxpayers should know about the refund. Taxpayers can also find out more information at...
COLORADO STATE

