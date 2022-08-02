Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
coloradopolitics.com
Dick Durbin says a Colorado clerk now wears bulletproof vest amidst threats and harassment
Threats against election workers in Colorado prompted at least one county clerk to begin wearing a bulletproof vest, according to comments made during a Wednesday hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, said that election workers are spending their own money to install elaborate...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
Tina Peters raises more than half million for recounts
Campaign finance reports show embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $519,000 since June 23, nearly all of which flooded into her campaign coffers a month after she was defeated in the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State. According to campaign finance reports filed Monday night,...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
5 Reasons To Enroll in Grand Junction Colorado’s Citizens Police Academy
Would you like to learn more about the inner workings of Grand Junction's Police Department? Here are five reasons why you should consider participating in the Citizens Police Academy. The Grand Junction Police Department is accepting applications right now. Some friends of mine participated in this program years ago, and...
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
Deputy who nearly died from COVID denied workers’ comp
“Sometimes, I feel like it would’ve been better off if I had just died,” said Travis Crawford, 34, who believes he contracted the illness while working in the jail.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
Sentencing for convicted Grand Junction fentanyl dealer delayed again
A federal judge in Denver has again delayed sentencing the head of a fentanyl-dealing family to give the defense more time to analyze the demographic makeup of the juries that indicted and convicted him. Bruce Holder was convicted in April 2021 of charges related to dealing illicit fentanyl pills, including...
KJCT8
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
Win Tickets to See Comedian Rodney Carrington in Grand Junction
Get ready for a night of big laughs from one of America's funniest comedians. The Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction welcomes Rodney Carrington to the Western Slope on Saturday, November 5th. Grab our station app for a chance to score tickets to the show this week. Tickets for Rodney Carrington...
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
basinnow.com
Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
KJCT8
Mavs Making Moves to the Majors
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. MESA COUNTY IS GETTING READY TO RELEASE A NEW MOBILE APP THAT WILL HELP FAMILIES FIND THEIR SAFEST ROUTE TO SCHOOL. GRAND JUNCTION POLICE SAY THEY NEED YOUR HELP. INVESTIGATING A FOUR-DAY OLD MURDER.
