Mesa County, CO

See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection

While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Summer’s encore brings more heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now

If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help

Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
Mavs Making Moves to the Majors

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. MESA COUNTY IS GETTING READY TO RELEASE A NEW MOBILE APP THAT WILL HELP FAMILIES FIND THEIR SAFEST ROUTE TO SCHOOL. GRAND JUNCTION POLICE SAY THEY NEED YOUR HELP. INVESTIGATING A FOUR-DAY OLD MURDER.
