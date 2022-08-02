ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The 74

Uvalde Elementary Principal Reinstated After School Shooting Investigation

Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer. The reinstatement came one day after Gutierrez rebuffed findings in a Texas House committee’s investigative report about security at her school. According to a letter from […]
UVALDE, TX
In Homeland Security

Uvalde School Shooting: Insights from the Investigation

The horrifying events of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, remind us of the need to better protect our schools and to have well-constructed plans in place before tragedies occur. The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting recently published a report with the results of their investigation, which provides a lot of insight into the failures of security protocols and law enforcement responses associated with this event.
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial

UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
UVALDE, TX
texasstandard.org

Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down

The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
UVALDE, TX
kjrh.com

10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days

After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
