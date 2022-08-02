Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Uvalde Elementary Principal Reinstated After School Shooting Investigation
Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer. The reinstatement came one day after Gutierrez rebuffed findings in a Texas House committee’s investigative report about security at her school. According to a letter from […]
Uvalde School Shooting: Insights from the Investigation
The horrifying events of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, remind us of the need to better protect our schools and to have well-constructed plans in place before tragedies occur. The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting recently published a report with the results of their investigation, which provides a lot of insight into the failures of security protocols and law enforcement responses associated with this event.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records
Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status for a second time
SAN ANTONIO — Amid continued outcry from community members and the looming start to the school year, Uvalde CISD officials said it was cancelling yet another special meeting to discuss embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo's job status, citing a desire to ensure his "due process rights are met."
KENS 5
Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial
UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
KSAT 12
Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again
UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasstandard.org
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
KVUE
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
Texas DPS And The Border Patrol Should Have Taken Control At Uvalde, Report States
A report from the Texas House Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting states that Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol officers should have taken control during the massacre. “A major error in the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School was the failure of any officers to assume...
kjrh.com
10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days
After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
devinenews.com
Amongst packed court room County leaders push 65+ property tax appraisal freeze idea to the voters in November
Medina County commissioners gave unanimous consent Thursday (July 28) to add a measure to the Nov. 8 ballot seeking voter approval to freeze the appraisal value on property owned by residents over 65 years old. Rather than approving Commissioner Jerry Beck’s proposal for commissioners to institute the tax freeze right...
KSAT 12
‘So good and helpful’; Jose Flores Jr.’s family remembers 10-year-old
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. At just 10-years-old, Jose Flores Jr. was wise beyond his years. He lived in Uvalde with his parents and three younger siblings. His mother said he loved to pitch...
Comments / 0