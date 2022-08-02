Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
Discussion over abortion access could imperil other reproductive healthcare, including voluntary sterilizations (Getty Images) With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist...
Gov. Mike DeWine addresses arming teachers during school safety event
Gov. Mike DeWine addresses arming teachers during school safety event. Photo by Morgan Trau, WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments
A ballot measure to increase gun safety regulations could disproportionately cost local governments more money than the state. (Getty Images) Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity...
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race
TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments. Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns,...
We should all aspire to be peasants
MADISON, WI - MARCH 12: A farmer drives his tractor in a "tractorcade" during a demonstration outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 12, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Tens of thousands of protestors staged a massive demonstration outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol one day after Gov. Scott Walker signed his controversial budget repair bill into law. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Neglected livestock siting rules frustrate farmers, local governments, environmental groups alike
The economics of modern agriculture are pushing farmers across Wisconsin to get bigger or die, yet the state’s rules guiding where large farms can be located haven’t been updated in more than 15 years and the board responsible for hearing appeals of those decisions has had a number of vacant seats for years.
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in...
In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency
Climate activists and Marshall Fire victims demonstrate in support of a climate emergency declaration in Old Town Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to evacuate from the path of the fast-moving Marshall Fire.
COVID, crime dominate first gubernatorial forum at Farmfest
MORGAN, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican opponent Scott Jensen shared a stage for the first time Wednesday at Farmfest, where they debated COVID-19, school spending and the government’s role in the lives of Minnesotans. In an audience full of farmers and ag industry workers, crowds...
Feds: Small business loans to diverse owners increase across eastern Pa. | Thursday Morning Coffee
Small business loans to business owners in historically underserved communities have increased across eastern Pennsylvania, federal officials said this week. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Eastern Pennsylvania District, which is made up of 40 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, reported that the SBA 7(a) loan, its standard small business loan program, saw “significant gains” in loans to underserved communities over the past year.
Heatwave sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Historic investment in Alaska public safety will save lives
Jim Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy, speaks in Wasilla at a May 3, 2022, press conference on opioids. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Since 2020, many states, cities and counties across the Lower 48 drastically cut law enforcement funding in their local...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
Nicole Daniels sits on the steps of her home in Berlin on Monday, Aug. 1. Photo by Natalie Williams/VTDigger. Nicole Daniels had been living with her father in Berlin and taking care of him when he died. He had lived in a manufactured home park since 1986, but his residence was old and needed a lot of work. It would cost so much to fix, Daniels said, that it made more sense to replace it with a new one.
Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation
Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed by an obstetrician for pregnant patients.
Inspection reports reflect the desperation and danger youths face in Texas juvenile prisons
Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department prison in Lee County, on July 20. (Jolie McCullough/The Texas Tribune) For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
New Mexico starts the work of hiring a new PRC
The Public Regulation Commission is going from a five-person elected panel to a three-person group appointed by the governor. A nominating committee started work sending recommendations by November. The PRC regulates all utilities in the state. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / SourceNM) New Mexico put out a help wanted sign...
