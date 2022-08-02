ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Luke Combs Pauses His Show to Help a Fan in Need of Medical Help [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

