Cardi B Is an Emo Princess In Black Pigtails With Chunky Red Streaks

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Tyrese Gibson's Ex Hints at Reconciliation 2 Weeks After Breakup, Says They're in 'Therapy'
Tyrese Gibson's ex-girlfriend Zelie Timothy is speaking out about their relationship. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Timothy revealed that she and the Fast & Furious star, 43, who reportedly broke up two weeks ago, will go to therapy in an attempt to reconcile. In the video, with...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
Beyoncé’s return is underway! The singer’s upcoming album Renaissance debuts July 29th alongside a new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia. Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson talks to Oprah Daily about her excitement for the upcoming releases and shares exclusive details about Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi’s innate fashion sense.
Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
H.E.R. Removes Her Shades And Reveals A New Shoulder-Length Bob
If you're look for summertime inspo, look no further!
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.
SFGate
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Reunite Onstage to Bring ‘WAP’ to Wireless Festival
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunited onstage to perform “WAP” for the first time in over a year at London’s Wireless Festival, where both rappers were part of Friday’s lineup. Playing only her second full post-pandemic concert since October 19 — Cardi B officially returned...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Zendaya Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants While Visiting BF Tom Holland On Set In NYC
Zendaya is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit and that’s exactly what she did while visiting her boyfriend, Tom Holland on the set of his new movie The Crowded Room in New York City on July 7. The 25-year-old rocked a tiny black cropped tank top with a pair of baggy high-waisted pants for the occasion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission
Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
