Jenna Bush Hager shares adorable photos to celebrate son Hal's third birthday

Read on www.today.com
Related
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
TODAY.com
Ahoy-da! Hoda Kotb shares new pic of Haley and Hope from family boating adventure
Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!. Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's...
TODAY.com
Robin Williams’ son celebrates his dad’s birthday with a photo involving spandex
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Zak Williams is remembering his father,...
Savannah Guthrie Shows Off ‘Matching Swimsuits’ With Her Family On Instagram As Fans Comment ‘You Look Great!’
Savannah Guthrie just rocked a blue floral swimsuit in a new Instagram post (and adorably twinned with her daughter in the process) and her 1 million followers can’t get enough! The Today co-anchor, 50, flaunted her toned figure in the pretty bathing suit, and shared a wholesome image of her family soaking up the sun on a summer day.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford looks so happy holding baby grandson Frankie in latest photo
Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie. "My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild. Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids
Ant Anstead is cherishing time together with all of his kids. On Thursday, the 43-year-old father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram. "Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of...
Inside Terri Irwin’s Curious Friendship With Actor Russell Crowe
At 58 years old, Terri Irwin has been linked to around 25 dating partners since 2007 when she walked the red carpet with Russell Crowe, who was a good friend to her late husband Steve Irwin.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
Comments / 0