Allrecipes.com

Air Fryer Yellow Squash

Cut yellow squash into 1x3-inch fingers and add to the bowl with the marinade. Add onion and toss to coat, separating onion layers. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese. Place vegetables in air fryer basket, taking care not to overcrowd vegetables. You may need to do 2 batches, depending on the size of your air fryer.
Wondermom

Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken is a delicious, healthy, and easy-to-make dish. It is perfect for a weeknight meal and is a food that your whole family will enjoy. If you love easy air fryer recipes...
Wondermom

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Pasta Chips are the perfect snack! They are crispy, full of flavor, and so easy to make. All you need is a box of pasta and some seasonings, and you’ll have a delicious snack that everyone will love.
reviewed.com

This silicone baking mat doubles as a rimmed tray. But does it work?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we all try to reduce our carbon footprints and day-to-day waste, kitchen items like reusable baking mats are becoming increasingly popular. They make baking easier, providing a nonstick surface that's oven-safe, reusable, and typically easy to clean.
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
People

Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers

Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
SheKnows

Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius

Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
Family Proof

Keto Baked Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Keto Baked Crack Chicken recipe combines creamy cheese and crunchy savory bacon on the outside while being tender and juicy on the inside! Addictingly delicious, loaded with flavors, and best of all, so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. and 20 minutes to cook. Check...
People

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven That Does It All Is 38% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Editor's Note: This popular Prime Day deal is temporarily out of stock! If you have your heart set on the Instant Pot Vortex, you can score the 8-quart model for $160. Check out more Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant pots here.
12tomatoes.com

One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken

Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
Allrecipes.com

Pressure Cooker Whole Chicken

Optional: If desired, transfer the chicken to an oven-safe dish and place under a preheated broiler for a few minutes to crisp the skin. This recipe was written for a 6-quart pressure cooker, so it calls for a smaller chicken that will fit easily inside the pot. For chickens larger than 4 pounds, add an additional 3 minutes of pressure cooking time for each additional half-pound of weight, and add an additional 1/2 cup of liquid to the bottom of the pot if preparing this in an 8-quart pressure cooker.
People

Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken

The Food Network star shares a fast weeknight dinner from her new cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! "It’s sweet, sticky chicken and veggies with charred and caramelized edges—and it’s done on a sheet pan in about 30 minutes. What’s not to love?" Ree Drummond...
