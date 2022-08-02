Read on accesswdun.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Fact checking 'Thirteen Lives': Were the boys really drugged during the Thai cave rescue?
How accurate is 'Thirteen Lives,' Ron Howard's new movie about the Thai cave rescue of a boys' soccer team and their coach? We fact check the film.
Brett & Drew Pierce Tapped To Write And Direct Supernatural Horror ‘Room 428’ For Screen Gems; ‘The Black Phone’ Trio Producing
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Brett and Drew Pierce (The Wretched) have been tapped to write and direct the supernatural horror Room 428 for Screen Gems. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But filmmaker Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), screenwriter C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark are on board to produce for Crooked Highway. News of the trio’s latest project follows the release of their hit horror feature The Black Phone, which Derrickson directed from his and Cargill’s script, which was itself based on the short story of the same name penned by...
NFL・
Comments / 0