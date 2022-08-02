James Monroe Iglehart, Jessie Mueller, Steven Pasquale & Phillipa Soo to Star in Guys and Dolls at the Kennedy Center

Read on www.broadway.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Broadway.com
Pose Star Angelica Ross to Play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway
Screen star and human rights advocate Angelica Ross will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, becoming the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show. Ross will take her first bow at the Ambassador Theatre on September 12 and play the role through November 6.
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
fox44news.com
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
Rest In Peace To A New York Legend [PHOTOS]
There are some voices that just feel like home when you hear them. We all have childhood memories of big events or special moments that are brought back when you hear a person singing a song or delivering a speech or simply just speaking. For fans in New York and Los Angeles, that voice has been passed on.
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition
Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
Legendary Harlem restaurant Sylvia’s celebrates 60th anniversary
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents danced in the streets in Harlem all day Monday in celebration of a milestone birthday for Sylvia’s, the restaurant famous for its soul food. Sylvia’s first opened its doors 60 years ago. Since then, it’s become a part of the fabric of Harlem. Over the years, political heavyweights, star athletes, […]
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
A Cup of Jo
Where New Yorkers Eat in New York
New York City! So many places to eat, so many moments of paralysis deciding where to go. To help, we’ve enlisted a panel of New York food pros and asked them where they pick up bagels, grab brunch with the kids, and meet for date nights. Or just, you know, what neighborhood spot they crave on nights when they don’t feel like cooking. Not surprisingly, they had some very New York-style opinions on the matter.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant bouncy castle and ball pit are taking over midtown Manhattan this month
There is just something about bouncy castles that always excites kids and adults alike. Now imagine a huge inflatable structure smack-dab in the middle of Manhattan: that’s exactly what Pop in the City is. Opening this Friday, August 5 through August 28 by the plaza on Broadway between 32nd...
Literary Hub
NYC’s “fanciest cat” gets new digs in Algonquin Hotel facelift.
The legendary Algonquin Hotel just got a fancy new architectural refurbishment, courtesy the firm Stonehill Taylor. In paying homage to the hotel’s legendary literary heritage, the upgrade features “a 3D art installation made from pages of books that once belonged to hotel guests” and “artwork featuring the Round Table’s founding members hangs above the banquette seating” in the Blue Bar.
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
uppereastsite.com
FIRST LOOK: Shun Lee Cafe Begins Soft Launch on the Upper East Side
The highly-anticipated new Upper East Side dim sum spot, from the popular Shun Lee chain of Chinese restaurants, begins its soft launch Thursday night, Upper East Site has confirmed— and we have your first look inside the brand new Shun Lee Cafe. Located at 1442 Third Avenue, Shun Lee...
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
norwoodnews.org
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,002 & Taket-5 Top-Winning Ticket Sold in The Bronx
The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July 30, that one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in The Bronx, and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002. The ticket was purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp, located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road.
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
therealdeal.com
Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident
Steven Schnall, who as head of Quontic Bank built a thriving mortgage business focused on New York’s immigrant communities, and also moonlighted as a boutique condo developer, died this week. He was 55, and died in a motorcycle accident while on the way back from a biking trip to Canada, sources said.
