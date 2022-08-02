ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Best Coastal Beaches in Turkey

Turkey is a land that offers many vacation attractions. It is a country that appeals to all tastes and budgets, with a tremendous range of archaeological, historic, scenic and recreational attractions blended with the traditional warm hospitality of the Turkish people. Turkey offers the Turquoise Coast, with the sunny beaches...
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in California

There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
purewow.com

The Best Fall Vacations in the U.S.

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Contrary to what your Instagram feed may lead you to believe, you don’t actually have to leave the country for...
Outsider.com

California’s Largest Wildfire Captured From Space Satellite: See the Images

California has always seen some of the nation’s worst wildfires, however, in recent years, they’ve grown drastically in intensity. Now, the coastal state is experiencing its largest wildfire this year. Already, the wildfire, named the McKinney Fire, has grown so big that the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration’s satellites can clearly see the blaze from space.
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Time Out Global

Four reasons why your next trip should be a sleeper-train adventure

They’re big, they’re long, they’re fast – and they’re 2022’s hugest travel craze. That’s right, sleeper trains are back, baby: from Romania in the east to Paris in the west, Europe is currently in the swing of a full-blown renaissance, with new night-train routes linking cities across the continent and plenty more planned for the next few years.
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
Phys.org

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of...
