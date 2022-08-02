Read on www.wmagazine.com
Related
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Marilyn Monroe Wax Statue Appears in NYC Building Where She Used to Live
Marilyn Monroe is back at The Lexington Hotel—or at least, a wax replica of her is!. Madame Tussauds New York is lending its iconic statue of the blonde bombshell— along with that of her ex, Yankees Hall-of-Famer Joe DiMaggio—to the residency they once occupied together. Suite 1806...
In Style
Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress
Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Wears All White to Lunch In Italy Before Benefit Concert
Following her whirlwind marriage in Las Vegas and a Paris honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying herself solo in Capri, Italy. J.Lo was photographed on Friday partaking in a quick lunch with her team before heading into rehearsals for her UNICEF benefit concert. She dressed for the hot weather in a look by French designer Alaia.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner
Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
L.Q. Jones dead at 94: Charlie’s Angels and Gunsmoke actor passes away as cause of death revealed
ACTOR L.Q. Jones has died at the age of 94 with his cause of death revealed. The legendary actor starred in the films Casino, The Mask of Zorro, TV's Charlie's Angels, Gunsmoke and so much more. L.Q. died Saturday, July 9th, 2022 of natural causes at his home in the...
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund
Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on the set of 'Coyote Ugly'
"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey hasn't shied away from calling out Hollywood for the body shaming she experienced on film sets, even years after her film debut.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Anne Hathaway Sports Mini Sequin Magenta Dress Sitting Front Row at Valentino Couture Show in Rome
Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has done it again. On Friday, the actress attended the Valentino couture show for its fall 2022 collection in Rome, held at the city’s famed Piazza di Spagna. She wore a sequin mini peplum dress by the Italian luxury fashion house in its now-signature magenta hue.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere She wore her hair down, with accessories by Valentino, including a matching mini stud handbag and patent platform heels. She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works...
Valerie Bertinelli lists Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million after snapping it up two years ago for $1.9 million... amid ugly split with Tom Vitale
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli of the show Valerie's Home Cooking has listed her sprawling ranch style mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The One Day At A Time actress is asking $2.5 million for the one story hilltop home after purchasing it in 2000 for $1.92 million, according to The Dirt.
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Comments / 0