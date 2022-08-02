RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Jalen Luypen to Entry-Level Contract

Read on www.nhl.com
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Young, drafted by favorite team, 'living in a dream' with Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Ty Young may have grown up in Calgary, Alberta, but thanks to a summer spent with his grandparents on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, his favorite team was the Vancouver Canucks, making his selection by them in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2022 NHL Draft all the more special.
NHL
Sweden coach Monten eyes 'last dance' at 2022 World Junior Championship
44-year-old discusses roster, his future, Sabres' Dahlin in Q&A with NHL.com. Tomas Monten is looking forward to getting one final shot at winning a championship in his sixth attempt as Sweden coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. "When we left Red Deer, Alberta, last December 30, I thought...
NHL
How Frans Nielsen's 'Danish Backhand' was born
Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders shootout ace in team history, scored 42 shootout goals from 2006- 2016 with the Islanders. Nielsen is known for his trademark backhand, which led to multiple Islander victories over the course of his NHL career. August 4, 2022. Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders...
NHL
Wood agrees to one-year contract with Devils, avoids arbitration hearing
Forward gets $3.2 million, limited to three games last season with injury. Miles Wood agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The 26-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a club-elected salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Saturday. Wood did not have...
NHL
Huberdeau signs eight-year, $84 million contract extension with Flames
Deal starts in 2023-24; forward acquired in trade with Panthers on July 22. Jonathan Huberdeau signed an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the Calgary Flames on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $10.5 million and begins with the 2023-24 season. The 29-year-old left wing was traded from...
NHL
FLAMES INTRODUCE CALGARY WRANGLERS
The club's AHL affiliate's new name and logo have been revealed. The Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate with name and logo reveal. The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN ANDREW MANGIAPANE
The winger has signed a three-year extension with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year contract with an AAV of $5,800,000. Mangiapane set career-highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 season. The left-shot winger finished the...
NHL
Highlighting Home Games | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Get the scoop on some key games on the Devils home schedule in this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. It won't be long until the doors to the Prudential Center will open and it's time to make your way to your seats for a New Jersey Devils game. On August 10, single-game tickets will go on sale and you can begin to lock in the dates you'll be at The Rock to cheer on your team. In this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein highlights a couple of home dates to keep your eye on!
NHL
Boucher back in rhythm for Senators after leaving college
Forward prospect could be poised for NHL debut after another season in junior hockey. Tyler Boucher believes he has corrected his path to the NHL after a tumultuous 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old forward had an underwhelming start to his freshman season at Boston University. After he had three points (two...
NHL
Mangiapane says new-look Flames will contend for Pacific title
BARRIE, Ontario -- Andrew Mangiapane said he's thrilled with his new contract with the Calgary Flames and feels the team has a legitimate shot to win the Pacific Division with the help of newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. The 26-year-old forward signed a three-year, $17.4 million contract with the...
NHL
Mangiapane signs three-year contract with Flames, avoids arbitration
Forward gets $17.4 million, scored NHL career-high 35 goals last season. Andrew Mangiapane signed a three-year, $17.4 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $5.8 million. The 26-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for...
NHL
Transaction Analysis: MacEwen Signs One-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have avoided arbitration with Zack MacEwen. On Tuesday, the Flyers signed the rugged 26-year-old right winger to a one-year contractr $925,000. The case was otherwise scheduled to go to player-elected arbitration on August 8. The sides actually came to an agreement for a salary lower than the...
NHL
'SHOWING THE WORLD WHAT I CAN DO'
Mangiapane thrilled with his new deal; eager to take the next step in his career. Back in 2016, when Andrew Mangiapane signed his first pro ticket, his first 'big' purchase was a brand-spanking-new car. Well, sort of. A humble bucket of bolts, that 12-year-old Saturn Vue served him - and...
NHL
Capitals revamp goaltending with addition of Kuemper, Lindgren
Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
NHL
Sharks Re-Sign Defenseman Mario Ferraro
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Mario Ferraro to a four-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Mario has shown that he is a dynamic and reliable defenseman for our club,...
NHL
Nazar excited to grow at Michigan on way toward spot with Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Frank Nazar was taking it all in during Chicago Blackhawks development camp last month. "First time wearing a visor today," he said with a laugh July 11. "So something to get used to." Moving away from the full cage he wore with the USA Hockey National Team Development...
NHL
Mailbag #33: Almost To Hockey Season
RALEIGH, NC. - The NFL preseason is underway and before you know it, the NHL action will be ongoing too. Heck, as of today, there are just over 50 days until the team's first exhibition contest. We're really down to the final few weeks of offseason, y'all. What's the deal...
