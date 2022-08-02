ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

newstalk987.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
newstalk987.com

KFD Responds To West Knoxville Fatal Crash

Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to a fatal crash in West Knoxville this morning. According to a release, The crash happened on the ramp connecting I-40 East and Pellisippi Parkway, when a women went off the road and hit a tree. Bystanders pulled the women from the car before it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Jimmy’s blog: UT football season-ticket sales take huge hike

Tennessee’s football season-ticket numbers have been on a downward trend in recent years. You can blame Covid. You can blame mediocre football. You can blame technology. But when you’ve got an exciting product to put on the field, those numbers will jump. And that’s what has happened at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene

Knoxville Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly fired shots and backed an SUV into the front of a Northeast Knoxville Business. Officers responding to Urban Power on Whittle Springs Road this morning (Wednesday) and found an SUV backed into the front door of the business. As the officer approached, the SUV reportedly fled the scene. The officer did not pursue out of concern for the safety of nearby residences.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting

The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check

A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
#Bears#East Tennesseans#Sevier#Fed Bear
newstalk987.com

Quotes: Defense Focused On Developing Depth, Embracing Continuity As Fall Camp Progresses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The intensity ramped up Wednesday morning at Haslam Field as Tennessee football put on shoulder pads for the first time this fall. Three days into preseason camp and working within Tim Banks‘ defensive system for the second year, UT’s players and staff are embracing that continuity while focusing on building depth for the upcoming 2022 campaign.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Quotes: Tight-Knit QB Room Continuing to Improve and Provide Leadership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee enters the 2022 season with a luxury that not many teams in today’s college football have, two veteran quarterbacks with significant starting experience at the Power 5 level. Despite competing with each other on a daily basis, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

There Are a Few Upsets as Election Results are Released

A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents are voted out. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. The sheriff will also be changing. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Quotes: “Athletic” Vols Hit Practice Field For First Time This Preseason

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There are notable differences from the start of Tennessee’s second preseason camp under Josh Heupel compared to last August. Athleticism, a deeper roster and experience at key positions are aplenty as the Volunteers opened the second fall under Heupel with a two-hour workout on Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
