Read on columbuscountynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Jennifer Louise (Robinson) Jones
Jennifer Louise Robinson Jones, 59, of 930 Sunset Terrace Road, Whiteville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Campground Cemetery, 1309 Highway 701 Bypass North, Whiteville, by Pastor Gregory Hewett of Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.
columbuscountynews.com
Carolyn G (Grainger) Trivette
Carolyn G. Trivette, 79, of Whiteville passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born in Horry County, SC, the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie Holt Grainger. She was a machine operator in the textile industry. She is survived by two sons, Buddy Hucks and Mickey Hucks, both...
columbuscountynews.com
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
columbuscountynews.com
National Night Out at Eastern Substation
Eastern Columbus residents turned out Tuesday for the first-ever National Night Out observance at the sheriff’s office substation. While temperatures still flirted with 100 at 6 p.m., deputies and kids cooled off with a water balloon fight. Several divisions of the Columbus Sheriff’s Office also hosted informational booths. CCSO staff cooked hot dogs and popcorn, and demonstrated a drone used for surveillance and searches.
columbuscountynews.com
CBA Prepares to Feed, Bodies and Souls
Parents aren’t the only ones getting ready to send their children back to school. The Columbus Baptist Association is preparing, too. The organization’s Backpack Buddies ministry will start back up this month, and members will gather in Whiteville to pray for students and staff returning to educational facilities.
columbuscountynews.com
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
Comments / 0