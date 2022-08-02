Stacey Lynn Ward went to her heavenly home on August 2, 2022. She was born in Robeson County on January 18, 1974 to Joe and Cheryl Ward. She graduated from Whiteville High School in 1992 and earned her Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked at Columbus Regional Hospital in the Emergency Department for many years before leaving to do some travel nursing and visit different states. Stacey’s greatest and most joyful day was when she gave birth to Samantha (Sam, Sam, Sam I am) LeeAnne Ward on August 2, 2010 and so she leaves behind a beautiful young daughter of 12 years old.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO