Nakina, NC

Esther M. Parker

Esther M. Parker 88 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on August 04, 2022. For the safety of you and others please follow CDC Guidelines. Social distancing and face coverings is Required. Survivors are: daughters: Hilda Jenkins and Mary Stephens; brothers: Robert Lee Mason, Alex Mason and L.M. Mason; sister:...
CHADBOURN, NC
Tammy Mae (Canady) Sellars

Tammy Mae Sellars, 58, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Columbus Regional Medical Center. Born February 8, 1964, in Loris, SC, daughter of the late Walter H. Canady and Ruby (Norris) Canady Bodiford. She enjoyed spending time watching the Waltons with her dog, Little Man. She was a wonderful...
LORIS, SC
Stacey Lynn Ward

Stacey Lynn Ward went to her heavenly home on August 2, 2022. She was born in Robeson County on January 18, 1974 to Joe and Cheryl Ward. She graduated from Whiteville High School in 1992 and earned her Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked at Columbus Regional Hospital in the Emergency Department for many years before leaving to do some travel nursing and visit different states. Stacey’s greatest and most joyful day was when she gave birth to Samantha (Sam, Sam, Sam I am) LeeAnne Ward on August 2, 2010 and so she leaves behind a beautiful young daughter of 12 years old.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Curtis Patrick Lawrence

Curtis Patrick Lawerence 50 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on August 03, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
CHADBOURN, NC
Carolyn G (Grainger) Trivette

Carolyn G. Trivette, 79, of Whiteville passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born in Horry County, SC, the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie Holt Grainger. She was a machine operator in the textile industry. She is survived by two sons, Buddy Hucks and Mickey Hucks, both...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Kwaze Xavion Walker

Kwaze Xavion Walker passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services will be announced soon. Guests are being received at 23691 Andrew Jackson Hwy E. Bolton, NC.
BOLTON, NC
Jennifer Louise (Robinson) Jones

Jennifer Louise Robinson Jones, 59, of 930 Sunset Terrace Road, Whiteville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Campground Cemetery, 1309 Highway 701 Bypass North, Whiteville, by Pastor Gregory Hewett of Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock

Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
TABOR CITY, NC
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners

• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
WHITEVILLE, NC
National Night Out at Eastern Substation

Eastern Columbus residents turned out Tuesday for the first-ever National Night Out observance at the sheriff’s office substation. While temperatures still flirted with 100 at 6 p.m., deputies and kids cooled off with a water balloon fight. Several divisions of the Columbus Sheriff’s Office also hosted informational booths. CCSO staff cooked hot dogs and popcorn, and demonstrated a drone used for surveillance and searches.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident

Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes

Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WHITEVILLE, NC

